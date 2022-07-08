UK weather to be ‘hotter than the Caribbean’ next week as heatwave kicks in today

UK weather is reportedly set to hit very hot temperatures today and last well into the weekend.

Brits look set to feel the scorching heat of the sun as a “Spanish surge” of heat apparently starts to hit the UK and take hold.

According to the Met Office, parts of the UK could reach a whopping 35C by next week.

If that happens, Brits will be baking in weather hotter than the Caribbean.

UK weather: Heatwave set to strike the country

On Friday (July 8), highs of around 29C are expected to spread across the country as the sun begins its grip on the country.

Friday is expected to see a high of 29C with the mercury nudging 30C by Sunday.

Temperatures are due to climb even higher early next week and reach the “mid-30s” as the week progresses.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told The Sun: “Forecast models suggest mid-30s temperature highs later next week. All eyes are focused on a southerly airstream which could waft additional heat to our shores.”

Things are set to get so hot that forecasters are issuing a level 2 heat alert for southern and eastern areas of the UK.

“We’re at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales. It could last for much of next week,” added the spokesperson.

“In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20Cs over the weekend. Then in the low 30Cs during the start of next week. Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny.”

The latest heatwave is set to smash this year’s record for the hottest day of the year. Currently, it stands at 32.7C following June’s mini heatwave.

