UK weather: Heatwave to bring 28C temperatures to Britain ahead of thunderstorms this week

Britons in lockdown will bask in heatwave weather this week with temperatures rising as high as 28C in the UK- before the arrival of thunderstorms.

St. James's Park in London reached 26.1C earlier (Tuesday, May 19), making today the hottest day of the year so far.

And according to the Met Office, tomorrow (Wednesday, May 20) will likewise see most parts of the UK experiencing fine weather.

UK weather: What can we expect?

It's reached 26.1 °C at St James's Park today, which is the highest temperature we've recorded so far this year in the UK pic.twitter.com/4SaGD9ANij — Met Office (@metoffice) May 19, 2020

Just after lunchtime on Wednesday, most parts of the country will be seeing the mercury rise to between 20C and 28C.

There will likely be some cloud cover in the south east of England and much of north and western by that time.

Wednesday is expected to be just as hot as Tuesday, if not hotter (Credit: Met Office)

Similarly on Thursday, most of the country will remain warm.

Temperatures on the Met Office weather map are showing between 13C and around 20C on Thursday morning, with highs of about 21C around London.

More unsettled and cooler with thunderstorms.

But by Thursday lunchtime, most of the country is expected to have clouded over, bringing rain to northern Cumbria and north and western Scotland.

By Thursday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected to move in and bring the sunshine to an end. This is particularly the case in the south east and east midlands.

Heatwave with plenty of sunshine

A summary for the coming days on the Met Office website explains: "[On Wednesday], most areas fine with plenty of sunshine, once early morning low cloud and fog clears. Becoming very warm by the afternoon.

"Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Turning more unsettled and cooler with thunderstorms possible in the east on Thursday.

"Some rain on Friday with gales in the northwest. Scattered showers, mainly in the north, on Saturday."

Conditions expected on Thursday afternoon (Credit: Met Office)

As a result of the forecasts of rain, experts have issued one flood alert.

The amber alert is currently in place for the Lambourn Valley catchment, Berkshire, which could see groundwater flooding.

The Environment Agency said on its website: "We continue to monitor groundwater levels and will update this message next week by 20 May 2020, or as the situation changes."

