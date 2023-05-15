Weather: Brits braced as UK set for ’35C heatwave’ in coming weeks due to ‘African plume’

Brits are set to experience a 35C degree heatwave in the coming weeks’ thanks to an “African plume”, it has been reported.

June could well be a hot one for Brits this year!

UK set for hot weather in June

The UK could be set for another scorching hot June, it has been reported.

Temperatures are reportedly set to soar to 35C next month thanks to an African plume. The Met Office has said that there is an “increased likelihood of above-average temperatures for many”.

However, there is still some way to go before this happens – with cooler temperatures expected as May comes to an end.

“The most likely scenario for the end of May is for drier weather in the north, with an increased chance of periods of rain and possibly thunder in the south and southwest,” the Met Office says.

Heatwave to hit next month?

The Met Office then continued. “Into June, high pressure is predicted to remain dominant, especially for northern areas, with cloud, rain and showers more likely to the south, although there is a level of uncertainty associated with this. An increased likelihood of above average temperatures for many.”

James Madden of Exacta Weather has given a boost to hopes of a heatwave too.

“A number of African plumes are also likely from later in August and into September,” he told The Mirror. He then said that there are indicators that September will be hot.

UK set for sunny weather

He then continued, saying: “The peak of these heat surges in June and July could see maximum temperatures ranging in the low to mid 30s, and the late summer/August heatwave could sign off summer 2023 with temperatures ranging a notch or two higher than this.”

Meanwhile, it looks as though temperatures will begin rising from the middle of next week.

“It looks like high pressure will be close if not over the UK as we move through the week, we may see some weather fronts passing through at times increasing the risk of showers but there should be plenty of sunny spells,” a Met Office forecaster said.

“Quite a chilly start as well but it looks as though temperatures will rise as we head towards the middle of the week onwards and especially towards next weekend.”

