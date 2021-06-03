The UK has been basking in sunshine for days – but the weather forecast suggests that could be about to change.

According to reports, Thursday (June 3) will continue to enjoy conditions more dazzling than can be found in Spain.

But expect that to change overnight, with thundery rain and lightning on the way to Britain.

Thursday’s UK weather forecast

It could reach up to 27C in some parts of the country today.

This follows a run of successively warm weather, with the hottest temperature record for 2021 broken three times this week.

It will actually be cooler today than it was yesterday (Wednesday June 2) after the heat hit 28.3C.

But while rain is forecast, it will still remain toasty for the rest of the week.

How the weather will change overnight

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood said during BBC Breakfast that Thursday’s cloud will break up as sunny spells develop.

But as the day progresses, rain could fall in England.

Carol warned: “As we head on through the evening and overnight what you’ll find is we’ll see some showers coming up across the Channel Islands, the English Channel, up through the Midlands and over towards the southeast.

Showers could be heavy and thundery.

“Especially so in the southeast where they could be heavy and thundery.”

She added: “In the north west, we’ll also have some showers but it’ll be a fresher night than the one that has just gone which was quite muggy.

“And then as we head into [Friday] we still will have those showers in the southeast, drifting a little bit farther north and possibly as far west as Greater London.

“They could have some rumbles of thunder in them as well.”

‘Above average for June’

Met Office expert Greg Dewhurst told The Sun the outlook will otherwise be decent for this time of year, thunderstorms aside.

He said: “Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be around 26C to 27C across South East England and East Anglia.

“And then through the rest of the week we’ll generally see a mixture of sunny spells and a few showers, and temperatures around 24 to 25C.

“So it’s not quite as hot for the rest of the week compared to the maximum temperatures on Wednesday, but still staying above average for this time of year.”

#UV levels can still be high even when it’s cloudy. If you’re outside, remember to stay protected. https://t.co/yktBBaIfq6 pic.twitter.com/6Esbn8fDTL — Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2021

Beyond that, BBC Weather predicts most areas should enjoy sun on Sunday morning.

However, showers are likely to develop across many areas in the afternoon.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for Monday.

