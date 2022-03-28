UK weather forecast: Country to be ‘colder than Iceland’ this week and snow could hit

Weather forecast reports suggests it will be colder than Iceland later this week as snow falls in the UK.

The recent early Spring conditions will end over the next few days as a cold front closes in.

Parts of the country will be hit by rain, sleet or snow as temperatures dip.

But while wintry conditions won’t be welcomed after a burst of sunny weather, forecasters have explained it isn’t unusual for it to be colder in April.

Weather forecast for the UK

After an unseasonably warm weekend featuring UK weather in the high teens, winter is set to bite back.

The BBC reports a cloudy Wednesday will see hill snow appear in the Midlands, the north of England and south Scotland.

Rain and snow will continue south overnight into Thursday – and snow may settle at lower levels, too.

Wintry showers will occur across the UK on Thursday.

And according to some reports, four inches of the white stuff may stick in some areas.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the Mirror: “A shock to the system lies ahead, with a taste of winter returning as British Summer Time starts.”

How hot will it be in the UK this week?

The chill will continue into the start of April.

Temperatures will fall as low as -4C in the north.

However, other areas will not get off lightly. The south of the country will experience sub zero temperatures, too.

Monday’s (March 28) top temperature will be 14C. And it will drop to 12C on Tuesday (March 29).

By Thursday, 7C may be as warm as it gets in the UK. Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, will be milder!

It feels as though spring has just arrived, but a colder spell of weather is on the way 🌷❄️ Here are all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/4rnq6zPxAX — Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2022

‘A marked shift’

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said “a marked shift” is on the way with the weather.

Temperatures will drop as cold air sweeps south.

He said: “Temperatures will drop as cold air sweeps south for most places from midweek.

“Some clear spells are still around later in the week, with the best of any sunshine likely to be in the south later in the week.”

