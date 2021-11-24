Snow could be on the way for much of the UK with weather temperatures set to plummet overnight.

Met Office forecasters predict the white stuff could fall later this week as more icy air blows in from the Arctic.

And according to reports, “prolonged periods” of snowfall are possible on higher ground in Scotland, northern England and Wales.

Frost is likely, as is snow (Credit: Pexels)

What has the Met Office said about snow in the UK?

A Met Office spokesman said: “We’ve got an unsettled period of weather over the next few days, with wind warnings out for Scotland and Northern Ireland to begin with on Friday.

“This will extend to the whole of the UK apart from London and the South East on Saturday, with strong winds expected.

“There is an increasing signal of snow at higher elevations, indications suggest that areas above 200m in Scotland have the highest chance from Friday.

“There may well be temporary spells in other areas across northern England and Wales, in areas like the Pennines and Snowdonia, though this unlikely to be heavy enough to settle.”

Snow is not expected in lower areas in England and Wales – but neither has it been ruled out.

Forecaster Alex Deakin looks at the weather for later this week (Credit: Met Office – Weather YouTube)

How cold will it be on Thursday and Friday?

Temperatures might fall to below freezing in England, however – particularly parts of London and the South East.

However, despite the chilly conditions, the BBC believes it will be mostly sunny on Thursday.

There is an increasing signal of snow at higher elevations.

Nonetheless, a northerly flow will push further showers into northern and eastern areas.

Strong winds are also predicted for later on in the week, with Friday set to be very unsettled and chilly.

Blustery weather is here to stay, it seems (Credit: Met Office – Weather YouTube)

Weather forecast for the weekend

Unsettled conditions are also expected on Saturday.

Cold Arctic air will arrive this week, with a bitter wind chill on Friday and Saturday 💨❄️🧤 pic.twitter.com/588gj1b5MH — Met Office (@metoffice) November 24, 2021

Sunday will be more settled as high pressure builds in from the west.

It will become drier, with bursts of sunshine.

