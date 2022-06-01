UK weather forecast: Blow to Brits ahead of planned Jubilee celebrations

According to the UK weather forecast, the Platinum Jubilee weekend is going to be struck by some unsettling weather.

The country is set to come out in force to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, with celebrations set to take place up and down the country.

However, the UK weather will likely be as unreliable as ever when it comes to outside conditions, according to the Met Office.

The Queen won’t be smiling after seeing the Jubilee weekend weather forecast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK weather forecast

The best of the weather is set for the start of the bank holiday on Thursday (June 2). As a result, most areas of the UK will enjoy periods of dry and fine weather.

The latest forecast suggests that while there will be plenty of dry and sunny periods. However, showers could take hold on Saturday afternoon.

Southern areas in particular look set for rain, with further showers set to impact celebrations on Sunday too.

Read more: The Queen ‘enjoyed break away days before Jubilee celebrations’

“Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine. However, temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings,” said the Met Office’s Helen Caughey.

“The main source of uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air. It could bring showers to southern areas overnight on Friday and into early Saturday.

“Further showers are likely for southern areas on Sunday. Perhaps the odd heavy one, most likely at this stage for the far southeast.”

Preparations for the Jubilee are taking place (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England look like they’ll see the driest conditions from Friday onwards most likely enjoying some prolonged periods of sunshine,” she added.

Queen’s Jubilee

Meanwhile, the Queen will likely be happy to have better weather than 2012.

Torrential downpours at the time meant Diamond Jubilee parties across the UK had to move indoors.

As a result, the royal flypast in London also became cancelled.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.