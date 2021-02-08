The UK weather forecast has turned very cold this week with Storm Darcy – or the Beast From The East 2 – set to wreak more havoc on the country during Monday (February 8).

Severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as snow continues to fall across the UK.

Forecasts indicate that as much as 15cm of snow could fall in some parts.

Monday … 🥶Sub-zero wind chill for all

❄️Snow shower corridors in eastern parts could bring 5-15cm of snow in a few spots

UK weather will be “bitterly cold”

The Met Office’s forecast for today says that strong easterly winds will make it feel “bitterly cold across much of the UK”, with further snow showers travelling westwards.

It continued: “These showers merging into some longer spells of snow over some eastern areas, whilst always drier and brighter further west.”

Yesterday, Storm Darcy brought sub-zero temperatures in from the east and hit the east coast of the country.

Now it has moved inland, taking with it snow and high winds.

The BBC weather forecast says that up to 15cm of snow could fall today in some parts of the country.

Amber warnings are in place (Credit: Met Office)

What do the Amber weather warnings mean?

The BBC says that the East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber, particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds, are at risk from severe snowfall.

Today’s weather forecast comes after widespread snowfall in eastern regions of the UK.

Up to 14cm of snow was recorded at Manston, Kent, on Sunday evening.

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Subsequently, the Met Office has issued Amber weather warnings for the East Midlands, Sheffield and Lincolnshire today.

This means “travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers”.

It also warns that “power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

More snow could be on the way (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s going to happen in the rest of the week?

The Met Office says that more snow is forecast for Tuesday.

“Further snow showers in the east, frequent and heavy in central Scotland,” it says.

“Many western parts dry with some sunshine, but very cold again. Windy in the south.”

It says that the rest of the week will remain “very cold” but the strong winds in the east will ease.

It also warns of “harsh frosts” with more snow possible on Friday.

