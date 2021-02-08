UK weather forecast
News

UK weather forecast: Met Office issues warnings as Storm Darcy to bring more snow

The snow could last for another day or so yet

By Paul Hirons

The UK weather forecast has turned very cold this week with Storm Darcy – or the Beast From The East 2 – set to wreak more havoc on the country during Monday (February 8).

Severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as snow continues to fall across the UK.

Forecasts indicate that as much as 15cm of snow could fall in some parts.

UK weather will be “bitterly cold”

The Met Office’s forecast for today says that strong easterly winds will make it feel “bitterly cold across much of the UK”, with further snow showers travelling westwards.

It continued: “These showers merging into some longer spells of snow over some eastern areas, whilst always drier and brighter further west.”

Yesterday, Storm Darcy brought sub-zero temperatures in from the east and hit the east coast of the country.

Read more: ‘Beast from the East Two’ set to batter UK with up to ’20cm of snow’ in some parts

Now it has moved inland, taking with it snow and high winds.

The BBC weather forecast says that up to 15cm of snow could fall today in some parts of the country.

More snow is forecast for the UK this week
Amber warnings are in place (Credit: Met Office)

What do the Amber weather warnings mean?

The BBC says that the East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber, particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds, are at risk from severe snowfall.

Today’s weather forecast comes after widespread snowfall in eastern regions of the UK.

Up to 14cm of snow was recorded at Manston, Kent, on Sunday evening.

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Subsequently, the Met Office has issued Amber weather warnings for the East Midlands, Sheffield and Lincolnshire today.

This means “travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers”.

It also warns that “power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

More snow could be on the way
More snow could be on the way (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s going to happen in the rest of the week?

The Met Office says that more snow is forecast for Tuesday.

“Further snow showers in the east, frequent and heavy in central Scotland,” it says.

“Many western parts dry with some sunshine, but very cold again. Windy in the south.”

Read more: UK weather: Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as temperatures plummet this week

It says that the rest of the week will remain “very cold” but the strong winds in the east will ease.

It also warns of “harsh frosts” with more snow possible on Friday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Married at First Sight Australia Sam
Married At First Sight Australia: Sam Ball looks totally different after shameful appearance
Susanna Reid on GMB
GMB: Susanna Reid describes lace dress she wore on today’s show as ‘inappropriate’
holly Willoughby outfit today
Holly Willoughby outfit today: Star’s ‘tangerine dream’ dress brightens viewers’ mornings
Dancing On Ice judge ashley Banjo
Dancing On Ice: Ashley Banjo criticised for giving Joe-Warren Plant lower score
Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway
When does Saturday Night Takeaway start and how will the new series be different?
emma willis shares rare picture of son Ace on Instagram
Emma Willis calls her kids ‘completely unique’ in sweet family photo