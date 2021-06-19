The UK weather forecast for a few week’s time is hot, hot, hot, according to reports.

Another heatwave could be on the way – and experts reckon July temperatures could hit 26C.

However, thunderstorms could also accompany the warm weather, suggesting there could be muggy spells too.

The sunshine may be lovely but take care in heatwaves (Credit: pexels.com)

July’s UK weather forecast: What the Met Office says

The Met Office believe conditions in July could be around what is expected for that time of year. However, other meteorologists believe it could be two to three degrees hotter than normal.

The Met Office predicts: “We are likely to see periods of dry, settled and warm weather interspersed with occasional days of thicker cloud, rain and stronger winds.

Read more: Phillip Schofield hugs his mum for the first time in months

“Temperatures are likely to be close to average nationally.

“Southeastern areas may see some warm or very warm conditions at times, but these probably balanced out by cooler interludes moving in from the west.”

So how hot will the heatwave be?

The Express Online website reports that weather maps indicated the south of England will enjoy 25C temperatures.

That will dip slightly in the Midlands and Wales at 24C and 23C respectively.

Mean temperatures are most likely to be around 2-3C above the long-term normal for most.

However, areas in the north, the west and southwest could experience coolers temperatures. Some parts of Scotland such as the Shetland Islands may even feel slightly chilly at 12C.

Sun worshippers have been flocking to Bournemouth beach recently (Credit: Birdman / SplashNews.com)

Will it be rainy?

Express Online also quotes Netweather TV forecaster Ian Simpson as indicating that July may experience less rain than expected.

He said: “There is quite a strong signal for above average pressure and below average rainfall during this period, with temperatures above normal, possibly substantially so.”

Read more: Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden sparks concern with A&E photo

Mr Simpson added: “Mean temperatures are most likely to be around 2-3C above the long-term normal for most, and it is likely to be generally drier and sunnier than normal.”

Furthermore, Express Online suggests thunder and lightning could arrive in the south of England.

Londoners cool down in the capital (Credit: AGZ / SplashNews.com)

Take care in the sun

It was recently reported that weather warnings will be issued after a record-breaking number of heatwave deaths were recorded in England last summer.

According to Sky News, Public Health England recorded 2,256 excess all-cause deaths during the three periods officially classed as ‘heatwaves’ in 2020.

High temperatures increase affect the body by circulating blood faster to keep cool. This can put strain on the heart and lungs, triggering heatstroke as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

People over 65, those with underlying health conditions and young children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.