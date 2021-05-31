UK weather forecast heatwave
UK weather forecast: Heatwave ‘will last for a fortnight’ in June

By Robert Leigh

The UK is set to enjoy the warmest weather of the year so far – and the forecast suggests it will only get hotter!

Today’s (Monday May 31) weather is expected to hit 25C and become the hottest day of 2021. However, it looks like temperatures will continue to climb for some days yet.

However, the balmy conditions could bring thunderstorms, too. Nonetheless, it is hoped that 18C will be reached regularly for the next couple of weeks.

UK Weather heatwave
Brits are taking advantage of the UK weather and heatwave (Credit: Roger Allen / SplashNews.com)

How today’s weather is working out

Thousands across the country are taking advantage of the Bank Holiday sun to pack out beaches and public spaces.

And while Sunday peaked with a very nice 24C, today is predicted to be even hotter.

However, sun worshippers are advised to make good use of sun tan lotion and cover up if necessary.

That’s because levels of UV light will be very high over the next few days.

How the UK weather and ‘heatwave’ could change

It is hoped an average of 18C will be maintained between June 2 and 11.

And things could really heat up by this Wednesday (June 2), with some experts forecasting highs of 27C!

There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek.

However, cooler air could move in from midweek – although observers believe June could prove a bumper month for excellent weather.

UK weather forecast: 'Bank holiday heatwave on the way' after miserable May
Sun worshippers need to be careful in the strong rays (Credit: Pexels.com)

What the Met Office reckons

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell explained: “There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek, the first bout of showers will come into parts of the south west and there will be a few thunderstorms in that.

“There’s a chance of some thundery break down in the south east and we could have some quite intense storms there.”

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty but with the warm and humid weather we are having we have the key ingredients for thunder storms.”

Temperatures across the country are still expected to be 4-8C higher than is expected for the time of year.

And there could also be a spike next Saturday (June 5) for areas in the east if the conditions reach 22C.

Rain is also predicted for next Sunday (June 6) in the north of England, the Midlands and the south east.

And at this stage, temperatures are expected to fall after the following Friday (June 11).

