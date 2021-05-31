The UK is set to enjoy the warmest weather of the year so far – and the forecast suggests it will only get hotter!

Today’s (Monday May 31) weather is expected to hit 25C and become the hottest day of 2021. However, it looks like temperatures will continue to climb for some days yet.

However, the balmy conditions could bring thunderstorms, too. Nonetheless, it is hoped that 18C will be reached regularly for the next couple of weeks.

Brits are taking advantage of the UK weather and heatwave (Credit: Roger Allen / SplashNews.com)

How today’s weather is working out

Thousands across the country are taking advantage of the Bank Holiday sun to pack out beaches and public spaces.

And while Sunday peaked with a very nice 24C, today is predicted to be even hotter.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds DID get married: New wedding details emerge

However, sun worshippers are advised to make good use of sun tan lotion and cover up if necessary.

That’s because levels of UV light will be very high over the next few days.

How the UK weather and ‘heatwave’ could change

It is hoped an average of 18C will be maintained between June 2 and 11.

And things could really heat up by this Wednesday (June 2), with some experts forecasting highs of 27C!

There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek.

However, cooler air could move in from midweek – although observers believe June could prove a bumper month for excellent weather.

Sun worshippers need to be careful in the strong rays (Credit: Pexels.com)

What the Met Office reckons

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell explained: “There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek, the first bout of showers will come into parts of the south west and there will be a few thunderstorms in that.

“There’s a chance of some thundery break down in the south east and we could have some quite intense storms there.”

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty but with the warm and humid weather we are having we have the key ingredients for thunder storms.”

Read more: Carol Vorderman on Twitter: Star divides fans as she shares pictures of her night out

Temperatures across the country are still expected to be 4-8C higher than is expected for the time of year.

And there could also be a spike next Saturday (June 5) for areas in the east if the conditions reach 22C.

This week we move into meteorological #summer, but will the weather follow suit? Find out here 👇 pic.twitter.com/MzrPFTV972 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 31, 2021

Rain is also predicted for next Sunday (June 6) in the north of England, the Midlands and the south east.

And at this stage, temperatures are expected to fall after the following Friday (June 11).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.