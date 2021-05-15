The weather forecast in the UK is set to go from bad to worse.

The nation will have to brave its last weekend of outside dining in below-average temperatures and heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms are set to batter the country ahead of pubs and restaurants finally re-opening on Monday.

Shockingly, even Finland is set to be warmer than we are here in the UK.

UK weather update

Forecaster Matt Taylor from the BBC said: “It’s even warmer in Finland than it is here in the UK where temperatures are well down on where they should be for this stage in the month.

“And to go with that cool feel there’s more rain in the forecast this afternoon and particularly tomorrow with some nasty thundery downpour expected.”

While there will be some sunny spells on Sunday, it’s still not all good news.

There will be showers throughout the day, especially for those in central and southern areas.

And to make matters worse, many of those could be thundery and accompanied by hailstorms.

According to the Met Office, 20-30mm could fall in just two or three hours.

Warmer weather will return in June (Credit: Splashnews)

“It’s almost like the UK will be seeing a week’s worth of rain in a day if you split it up like that,” a spokesperson told The Sun.

Sadly, it looks like May could be a total washout.

Forecaster Marco Petagna told The Mirror that the rain looks set to stick around until earlier June.

She says only then will things start to gradually become more settled for the country.

Meanwhile, in more gloomy news, although lockdown is being reduced tomorrow, Boris Johnson has hinted that the final stage could still be delayed.

During a conference yesterday, the Prime Minister warned that the new Indian variant could push back June 21st.

