The expected UK weather forecast for the next few weeks makes for very happy reading.

It’s been a disappointing spring, with temperatures dropping and much more rain than we’d like – but all of that is due to change as we head into June.

According to experts, large parts of Britain will enjoy 18 consecutive days of glorious weather, starting around the middle of the month.

And you’d better buy some sun cream, as temperatures are due to rise significantly.

With temperatures rising, Brits can look forward to spending more time in parks (Credit: Unsplash)

What is the UK weather forecast for June?

AccuWeather has published forecasts for the whole of June, and they indicate that the run of great weather will begin on June 13.

There may be a few clouds, but its charts suggest that we’ll see bright sunshine right through to July 1.

And it’ll be warm, too, with temperatures in London staying above 20 degrees from June 15 onwards.

On some days, it’ll go right up to 24 degrees.

Other parts of the country can look forward to similar levels of heat. For example, temperatures in Manchester and Newcastle could climb to 21 degrees.

A word of warning, though: we’re likely to see more dismal weather before the heatwave comes.

Britain has seen quite a lot of rain recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the forecast for the rest of this month?

In its forecast for the rest of this month, the Met Office predicts: “Unsettled conditions continuing, with scattered showers again developing across most areas.

“While temperatures by night are likely to below average, frost is expected to be restricted to prone locations, especially where winds fall light.

“By day, temperatures are likely to be around or slightly below average, notably cool in the South but cold in the North.”

The ropey spring weather has been a blow to pubs and cafés, which have had to serve outdoors over the past couple of months.

People have had to wear their coats while drinking outdoors (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This is all set to change tomorrow (May 17), though, as businesses can serve indoors again.

The BBC reported yesterday that around a tenth of UK restaurants have closed permanently as a result of the pandemic.

