UK weather over Easter weekend ‘not heatwave Brits have hoped for’

The UK weather over the Easter weekend may not be what we’re all hoping for.

The UK had braced itself for some glorious weather over Easter weekend after claims of temperatures up to 28C.

However, things are now sadly looking a lot more unsettled than previously expected.

As a result, April’s unpredictable weather is believed to be set to continue into May.

The Met Office is now predicting rain and prolonged showers over the four-day period.

The UK will likely be hit with wet, wind and colder temperatures over the next fortnight.

The UK won’t look like this over Easter weekend, according to weather forecasters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK weather forecast for Easter

According to the Mirror, the long-term forecast for the Met Office reads: “Throughout the weekend, it is likely to be cold for most places, with wintry showers, mainly in the north, interspersed with sunny and clear spells, and overnight frosts expected in places.

“Winds will be moderate and locally strong along coastal locations.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

“Later in the period, it will be unsettled across central and southern areas with spells of rain and showers throughout, some locally wintry particularly on higher ground.

“Likely drier further north, with some isolated wintry showers becoming more unsettled here towards the end of the period.”

“Windy at times in southern and western regions. Likely to be cold at first with temperatures soon returning to normal in the south and more widely later,” added forecasters.

However, it’s not all bad news.

There will be no UK heatwave (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

Hot weather is still on the horizon. As a result, bookmakers have slashed the odds of this summer being the hottest on record for the UK.

Coral has cut odds down to just 2-1.

“The weekend sunshine has got Brits dreaming of summer already,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead told the Mirror.

“With temperatures rising we have slashed the odds on the UK recording its hottest ever summer in 2022.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.