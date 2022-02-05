A UK weather expert has predicted Brits will get to enjoy a heatwave in April as temperatures could hit 28C.

It seems the cold temperatures and dreary weather may be changing in the next couple of months.

According to one forecaster, hot temperatures could sweep the country in the middle of April, reaching the high 20s.

A heatwave may be coming to the UK in April (Credit: Pexels.com)

UK weather predictions: Heatwave in April?

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Express.co.uk: “I think hot weather could come in fairly early as far as April is concerned perhaps.

“I know March is the start of Spring but I think we’re probably going to get properly into April before we start to see the searing sort of temperatures.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26C, 27C, 28C in the middle of April.”

Wamer temperatures may be on the way (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Dale went on to say that the summer could also be a scorcher this year.

He said it’s “difficult to be certain” at the moment, but he wouldn’t be surprised to see the summer “deliver the same kind of heat stress at times”.

The expert predicted that Brits could start seeing a “bit more in the way of mildness and warmth” at the end of February.

However, before the warmth arrives, next week is looking to be another cold one.

The Met Office’s outlook for Monday to Wednesday (February 7 to 9) says: “Cold start Monday; rain and strong winds spreads east later.

“Often cloudy and mild thereafter away from the far north. Colder here with wintry showers.

“Rain pushes southeast Wednesday. Blustery.”

Later in the week, there will be areas of cloud and rain which will “dominate in the south” while northern regions will experience “more unsettled showery conditions”. These could also become wintry over Scottish hills.

