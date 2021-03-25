The weather in the UK is set to turn summery in the coming week, treating Brits to a mini-heatwave in time for the easing of restrictions.

From March 29, households will once again be able to meet up in parks and back gardens, as the government reintroduces its ‘rule of six’. It is also dropping the ‘stay at home’ lockdown rule, replacing it with ‘minimise travel, no holidays’.

And from this weekend, temperatures will start to climb and reach as high as 20C in parts of the UK.

Brits can meet friends and family in gardens and parks from March 29 (Credit: Pexels)

UK weather: Sunshine on its way

The sunshine will reportedly start this weekend and continue for around nine days.

This Saturday (March 27) will see the start of the springtime weather, with very little rain and temperatures showing between 8C and 11C. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer in most places, but somewhat wetter, particularly in the Midlands and western parts of Wales and England.

Read more: Risk of extended COVID lockdown as GMB’s Dr Hilary warns there’s ‘no room for complacency’

However, according to reports, the weather will start to pick up from there – getting as high as 20C in London at the start of next week, while Sheffield could peak at 19C.

Proper barbecue weather on the way? (Credit: Pexels)

According to The Sun, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “It’s been a long and bleak winter in lockdown, with a mixture of all sorts of weather.

“But as the country takes its next step on the roadmap we’re in for some long-overdue sunshine.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp slammed as she rallies against Government’s foreign holidays warning

“People will be able to meet up with other households in back gardens and, dare I say it, enjoy a barbecue.”

Speaking further, he said temperatures will rise “above average for this time of year”. Conditions will allow Brits to enjoy some well-earned time outdoors.

He also said that, while “it’s been a long slog”, the UK now has “a lot to look forward to”.

What does the weather have in store for us over the next 10 days? Find out with Alex Deakin. pic.twitter.com/MlYLu28XB7 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 24, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.