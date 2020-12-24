The UK could enjoy some very wintry weather over Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year.

Parts of the UK may enjoy the first white Christmas in five years as snow is expected to fall on Christmas Eve and the big day.

Areas in the north, including Cumbria, saw snow fall yesterday (December 23).

Some areas will enjoy snow on Christmas Day (Credit: Unsplash)

UK weather forecast for Christmas Day

Snow will mostly fall on higher ground.

Read more: UK weather: Snow sweeps in across the country as odds slashed for white Christmas

However, temperatures are expected to become much colder over the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, there will be wintry showers on hills in parts of eastern England.

Rain, sleet and #snow showers are running down the east and west of the UK at the moment, have you seen any snow? pic.twitter.com/HzXwXpTSf4 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 24, 2020

Forecaster Bonnie Diamond told The Sun: “Showers will begin to turn wintry down the east coast on Christmas Eve.

“Parts of the north east, including Newcastle and further down into Hull and East Anglia will be affected.

“It will be cold enough for snow with temperatures falling to around 3C.”

She added that there’s also a chance “we’ll see snow on Christmas Day too”, however, it won’t be “heavy or widespread”.

According to the Met Office website, tonight will see most areas “cold and frosty with clear periods”.

Will it be the first white Christmas in five years? (Credit: Unsplash)

But showers will continue to affect parts of eastern England, with “showers wintry on hills”.

Cornwall and west Wales will see some showers.

It will be cold enough for snow with temperatures falling to around 3C.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, the forecast says: “Fine and dry with some sunshine for many.

“Early showers over parts of Cornwall, west Wales and the far east of England will fade. Cloudier over Scotland with rain later.”

Elsewhere, Boxing Day looks to be wet and windy for some areas.

Boxing Day will be “wet” and “windy” in some areas (Credit: Unsplash)

The weather forecast for Boxing Day

The forecast reads: “A spell of wet and very windy weather over the weekend.

“Turning colder from north on Sunday into Monday with bright spells and showers, these wintry in places. Winds easing.”

Read more: Birds of a Feather Christmas special: Where is Pauline Quirke?

However, there is currently a yellow wind warning in place from 3pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday (December 27).

Met Office says: “Very windy weather is expected for parts of England, Wales and the far south of Scotland, leading to disruption to transport and utilities.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.