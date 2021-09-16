UK weather: Britain to be ‘hotter than Portugal’ before weekend wash-out

The UK weather is set to offer up some very warm temperatures in the coming days.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? Rain is coming for the weekend, so best to enjoy that late-summer weather while you can!

Temperatures look good for Thursday (Credit: Met Office)

What is the UK weather forecast for the next few days?

The Mirror reports that Brits will enjoy temperatures hotter than Portugal for the rest of the week.

Today (Thursday September 16) forecasts suggest that the mercury will reach the mid-20s range in some parts of the country.

A Met Office spokesperson told the newspaper that temperatures are “much warmer than average for the first half of September”.

“It’ll be 23 or 24C in the south and in the high teens for the north,” he continued.

This will make the UK hotter than Faro in Portugal, where temperatures are expected to hit 22C.

Best enjoy the warm weather while you can! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dry in some places

The Met Office forecast for today says: “Fog patches soon clearing, then most parts dry with broken cloud and sunny spells. An isolated light shower is possible.

“Feeling warm in light winds, especially in the south and east. Turning wet and windy in the far northwest later.”

And on Friday (September 17), even though some will experience rain, most of the country will remain dry.

“Western areas cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving slowly east, heavy in places,” the Met Office says.

“Dry across central and eastern parts with broken cloud and sunny spells after early fog clears.”

The weather will revert to type at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Enjoy it while you can!

However, the late September burst of sunshine for many will end abruptly this weekend.

The forecast says: “Cloudy initially for most with rain at times.

“Showers may be heavier in the south at times over the weekend but the will be brighter periods too with some sunshine.”

Best enjoy it while you can!