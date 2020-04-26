UK weather: Britain set to be hit by weeks of rain as temperatures dip

Being stuck at home due to the coronavirus hasn't seemed quite so bad while the UK weather has been so beautiful.

However, according to experts, things are about to take a turn for the worst. Rain is expected to hit many parts of the country today, and temperatures set to drop.

UK weather features a lot of rain in coming weeks (Credit: Pixabay)

Worse, it's been predicted that the wet weather could continue for weeks, putting even more of a dampener on the country as it battles the deadly pandemic.

'Unsettled weather'

Light showers were reported in parts of the country yesterday, but these are expected to spread as Sunday progresses.

Said Met Office weatherman Marco Petagna: "We start to see a change towards more unsettled weather as we go through Sunday and into next week, becoming a little bit cooler.

Moving into May, the more unsettled theme is likely to continue.

"On Sunday, there's a greater risk of showers breaking out almost anywhere really.

"It might be welcome rain for some, after it's been so dry."

The forecast is reflected on the Met Office's website, where it suggests that the rain will continue into next month.

It says: "Moving into May, the more unsettled theme is likely to continue as Atlantic weather systems bring bands of rain across many areas.

'Low confidence'

Britain could be hit by weeks of wet weather (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"There will probably still be some bright spells interspersed by showers between these frontal systems.

"It is likely to be windy at times, particularly around coasts in the south and west.

"Temperatures remaining around average, but with the potential for some warm days in the east.

"Signs that more settled conditions may return to end this period, but confidence is low."

The sunshine has been the one saving grace of this last few weeks, giving people the chance to get out in the garden.

Weather such as this has kept people's spirits up over the past few weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mind you, it could make the police's job a bit easier. Forces across the country have reported that they've had to apprehend street parties and people gathering in parks as people have flouted the government's social-distancing rules.

Acccording to The Sun, home secretary Priti Patel spoke to police chiefs on Friday about the possibility of increasing on-the-spot fines.

The UK's coronavirus death toll stands at over 20,000 people.

