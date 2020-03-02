UK weather: March comes 'in like a lion' as Britain faces further snowfall and flooding

The ongoing wet and windy weather is expected to worsen this month as icy air from Greenland brings heavy snow and more flooding.

An ice blast spanning 900 miles will see temperatures dip as low as -9C, according to the Mirror, following on from what was reportedly the wettest February on record.

Last month was the wettest February on record (Credit: Pixabay)

Last month saw an average of 202.1mm of rainfall, BBC News reported, making it the wettest since records began 254 years ago.

Now, in the wake of Storm Jorge, which pelted Britain over the weekend with winds as fast as 102mph, both the south and the north of the UK are said to be facing fresh snowfall and additional flooding in the coming weeks.

As of Monday (March 2 2020) morning, the Environment Agency had 74 flood warnings in place - including along the River Aire at Gowdall, Yorkshire and the River Frome at Brimscombe and Thrupp in Gloucestershire - and 136 alerts.

Flood warnings and alerts in place on Monday morning (Credit: Gov.uk)

Forecaster John Hammond, formerly of the BBC and Met Office, told the Mirror, "March comes 'in like a lion' and the lion is already roaring. There's no let-up in winter as spring arrives" as he echoed the famous weather saying, 'In like a lion, out like a lamb'.

There's no let-up in winter as spring arrives.

He continued: "More rain and snow ahead will prolong the agony for those blighted by flooding. Northern areas and high ground further south are most prone to snow."

But for the next few days at least, conditions look set to remain comparatively steady, with one forecaster from the Met Office telling ED: "Snow could be falling on the hills of northwestern Scotland, which is expected this time of year.

The weather today (Credit: Met Office)

"But for all other parts of the UK, showery rain through the week until Wednesday and into Thursday, when we get some more persistent rain moving through.

"In terms of temperatures, there could be some frost as we go through overnight periods, particularly in the east under clearer skies but nothing particularly notable - getting down to just about freezing or minus one in parts, but nothing notably below that."

Storm Jorge was the third named storm of the year, following on from the chaos wreaked by storms Ciara and Dennis.

