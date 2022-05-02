The UK will be basking in scorching hot temperatures this week, according to the Met Office.

After weeks of drizzle the country will be hotter than Ibiza so get your shorts on standby!

The UK could be basking in the sun on Thursday (Credit: James Day Unsplash)

Weather forecast for the UK

Temperatures could reach 21C on Thursday (May 5) compared to 19C on the Balearic island.

The weather in the UK will also be warmer than in St Tropez, France and Greece but we shouldn’t get too carried away.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “This week is a funny old one.

“There’s a far bit of rain and cloud around as well as sunny spells, with many areas gradually warming up until Thursday, which should be the warmest day.

“Parts of the South East will rise as high as 21C (69.8F)…So there’s a warm spell in store for many but don’t expect the wall-to-wall sunshine and blue skies we saw in April.”

It could be warmer than Ibiza!

Bank holiday showers

Bank holidays are perfect for bringing out the barbecue but not when it’s pouring down with rain!

Temperatures are likely to only reach 18C today (May 2), compared to a high of 23.4C over Easter.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “We were spoiled during April with warm and sunny weather.

“It’s sod’s law then that after one of the driest Aprils, we’re now going to start May off with scattered showers.”

Will it be sunny for the Queen’s Jubilee?

It would be nice if it was.

Luckily, it looks set to be a real a scorcher!

The mercury could reach a stonking 30C in news which will delight the country.

Forecasters have predicted warm weather in the second half of May.

But June is when things will really heat up.

The weather forecast looks beautiful for the Queen’s Jubilee (Credit: Splash)

The change in temperature is down to a ‘Spanish sizzler’ blowing in from the continent from June 2 to 5 – just in time for the Jubilee!

During the celebrations Her Majesty will mark 70 years on the throne.

Fans hope the monarch will wave to her fans from the balcony of Buckingham Palace from which she gives her customary wave.

However reports today said the Queen may be too frail to make an appearance, which would be a real shame.

We’re keeping everything crossed that the great-grandmother feels well enough to keep with the touching tradition.

