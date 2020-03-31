Brits face price hike during coronavirus pandemic as NHS prescriptions increase to £9.15

Brits contending with the new way of living in the coronavirus lockdown are set to face a price hike on a number of household bills this year.

According to data, the average annual cost for households in Britain is rising by around £158 this year, which is about £13.17 a month.

Brits are facing price hike despite the coronavirus pandemic

Comparison website Money.co.uk's annual report for National Price Hike Day (April 1) found that households will have to source additional cash to cover their finances in the coming months.

The April 1 price hike will hit first-class stamps, which are going up by 13 per cent to 79p.

NHS prescriptions up two per cent

Similarly, the cost of a standard prescription is increasing by two per cent to £9.15.

Standard NHS prescriptions are going up to £9.15

And the cost of getting your teeth checked with the NHS is expected to rise five per cent to £23.90.

Elsewhere, the annual cost of the TV Licence is going up. Last year it was set at 154.50, but this year it will be two per cent more, or £157.50.

Council Tax bills on the rise

The average cost of a pint of milk is also going up this year by 14 per cent to 50p.

Council Tax bills, likewise, are on the increase. The average cost of a band D house is going up by four per cent to £1,817.

When you add them all together they could cost you an extra £158 a year.

Some prices are coming down for consumers, though.

According to Money.co.uk, the cheapest tariff for a household that uses a medium amount of energy has fallen 14 per cent since April last year.

Water bills down in 2020

The average cost of a UK water bill has likewise dropped from £413 last year to £396 in 2020, a reduction of four per cent.

The average water bill is actually down this year, compared with bills in 2019

The £158 per household figure covers Britain's 27.6 million homes and equates to a staggering £4.2 billion in extra costs.

Money.co.uk personal finance expert Salman Haqqi said: "The start of a new financial year is always a good excuse for many companies to raise the cost of their product or service - everything from stamps to watching TV.

"Some of these price hikes might seem small and insignificant on their own, but when you add them all together they could cost you an extra £158 a year and it couldn't come at a worse time for consumers, who are already coping with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak."

