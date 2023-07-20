Wife who bombarded husband with calls while he was watching football convicted of harassment

In the latest UK news, a wife has been convicted of harassment after she called her husband 59 times during a football match.

Joanne Healey, 59, hounded hubby Steve with calls as he tried to watch the Chelsea v Manchester United match with his pals.

And it seems the move didn’t pay off for Joanne who found herself quizzed by cops, and ultimately convicted.

The woman called her hubby nearly 60 times (Credit: Pexels)

UK news: Wife convicted after calling husband 59 times

Joanne is alleged to have bombarded Steve’s phone with calls back on October 22 last year. But when the 60 year old stopped taking her calls, she started targeting his friends John and Debbie Ashworth on their landline.

However, the couple were forced to leave their phone off the hook after Joanna started hurling abuse at them.

Wirral Magistrates’ Court was told how Joanne and Debbie were friends for 30 years before the pair fell out. Allegedly Joanne was booted out of a martial arts class due to her drinking.

In the days leading up to the footy match, Joanne is said to have made abusive phone calls messages to Debbie. Her ex-pal blocked Joanne’s number but she still kept calling and calling. It’s claimed she rang her 59 times in just two hours.

On the day of the match, Joanne’s husband Steve headed over to the Ashworths’ home to watch it with the couple. But while watching the game, Joanne kept ringing Steve. She was asking him “where he was and when he would be home”.

He insisted to his wife that he would be back soon with their dog. But when he stopped answering, Joanne then began calling Debbie and John’s landline instead.

The woman was eventually quizzed by cops (Credit: Pexels)

Wife ‘shouted and swore’ during phone call

Debbie said: “My son answered the phone to Healey and he told her to stop ringing me. I then told her multiple times to leave me alone and not to contact me again, but her reaction was drunken abuse, shouting and swearing at me, calling me and my husband ‘paedophiles’. She even accused me of having an affair with her husband Steve, which is a lot of rubbish.”

Debbie kept putting the phone down when Joanne called as she didn’t want to end up arguing – but she kept on calling.

Woman calls cops on wife

Eventually, Debbie had to take the landline off. But due to her looking after her mum, she started to worry there would be an emergency. Because of the worry she plugged it back in.

Once Steve had gone, Debbie called the cops who then quizzed Joanne about the calls. Apparently, Joanne, who has no previous convictions, made the phone calls because she wanted the dog brought home. Her husband had been out since since 4pm on October 22 till the early hours of October 23.

She also admitted she had been drinking and claimed she got frustrated when the Ashworths and Steve kept hanging up on her.

UK news: Woman convicted

Sentencing, JP Mary Garvey said: “It is unfortunate that you are in court today. The calls were persistent and prolonged but we are not going to place a restraining order on you because of the passage of time, it is over eight months and there have been no further incidents. But it is a warning to you and a lesson to you and we hope that we do not see you before these courts again.”

Joanne was handed a 12-month community order as well as a £80 fine after admitting harassment. She will also have to attend 20 days of rehabilitative activity as part of the probation service. She also has to pay £234 in costs and a victim surcharge.

It’s not known if she is still with her husband.

Read more: Concerned brother admits fears over sister’s festive name for baby: ‘Would be unleashing a perfect storm of bullying’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.