Boris Johnson has said the UK lockdown is working, but that doesn’t mean he’s ruling out making them even tougher.

The Prime Minister said there are “early signs” that lockdown “is working”.

However, he refused to rule out strengthening the restrictions in England, like Nicola Sturgeon has done in Scotland.

What did Boris say about the UK lockdown?

Speaking to MPs today (January 13), the PM said: “We are now starting to see the early signs [restrictions] are working.”

However, he added: “If there is any need to toughen up restrictions, which I don’t rule out, we will come to this house.”

“The lockdown measures are starting to show signs of some effect and we must take account of that too,” he continued.

What has Nicola Sturgeon done in Scotland?

Earlier today, Scotland’s First Minister made a number of key changes to the country’s lockdown.

Only essential click and collect services can now take place.

She said: “Only retailers selling essential items will be allowed to offer click and collect.

“This will include, for example, clothes and footwear, baby equipment, homeware and books. All other click and collect services must stop.”

Anyone picking up an order will need to make an appointment time to avoid overcrowding.

There’s been a crackdown on takeaways, too.

If there is any need to toughen up restrictions, which I don’t rule out, we will come to this house.

Going inside a restaurant or coffee shop will be banned, with orders only allowed to be collected on the doorstep or through a serving hatch.

From Saturday, it’ll also be against the law to drink alcohol in public, putting a stop to takeaway pints.

She also closed a loophole when it comes to “essential” trips.

Sturgeon said: “If the police challenge you for being out of the house doing something that is not essential, it will not be a defence to say you initially left the house to do something that was.”

Employers will also be issued with legal guidance that says they must support employees to work from home wherever possible.

Finally, tradespeople should only be granted access to private homes to carry out essential maintenance or repair work.

Which changes are being considered in England?

Earlier this week, Matt Hancock ruled out the scrapping of support bubbles.

However, there are widespread reports that people could now be banned from exercising outdoors with other households.

