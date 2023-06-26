UK braced for scorching July heatwave as temperatures could hit 40C

The UK could face another heatwave as temperatures look set to soar to 40C in July.

According to weather experts, we should brace ourselves for more sweltering weather to come which could last for up to two weeks. Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told the Mirror: “Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established. On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.”

More hot weather is on its way! (Credit: Splash)

UK heatwave predicted for July

Speaking of a “greater than normal” chance of heatwaves in July, Jonathan pointed out that climate change is behind these predicted new spikes in temperature.

Extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed.

He added: “Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed. There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further.

“We got 40C last year and before that no-one thought there was an outside chance. There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends.”

People queueing for ice cream earlier in June, when temperatures rose to 29C (Credit: Splash)

June is hotter than normal

Meanwhile Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern called this month (June) “remarkable”. During a look ahead at the forecast on June 20, he said: “Twenty days in and the average UK temperature is currently running at more than half a degree above the previous record warmest June.”

Last summer, the UK saw blistering new temperatures recorded with Lincolnshire seeing the mercury rise to a record-busting 40.3C.

The start of this summer has certainly been a warm one. Alongside hot weather warnings, meteorologists have also issued numerous yellow warnings for thunderstorms too. And those planning to make the most of the heat are advised to take extra care.

Jonathan told Brits if they’re “out in the sunshine, stay hydrated and wear sun protection”.

