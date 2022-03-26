UK heatwave to come to a bitter end with snow and cold snap

The latest UK heatwave is set to come to an end sooner than people may have hoped.

The UK has been basking in sunny skies this week as warm air from Africa brought sunshine and high temperatures with it.

However, the cold is sadly set to return imminently.

Forecasters are predicting that parts of the UK will see snow as soon as next week.

The weather is set to take a turn in the UK (Credit: Splashnews)

UK weather: Country set for cold snap

However, it’s not all bad news. This weekend (March 26) is set to be the hottest of the year so far.

After days of 19C and 20C highs, snow has now been forecast by the Met Office in Scotland next week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the UK has had a good deal of fine and settled March weather in recent days, a change is on the way from the middle of next week with colder air spreading down from the north and the increasing likelihood of rain for most areas.

“On the hills in the north, there’s a chance of this falling as snow, although we’ll gain more certainty on that in the coming days.

“With the influence of some unsettled weather, we’ll be seeing a marked drop in temperatures for most with colder air arriving from the north.

“This will see maximum temperatures drop into single figures for many areas, and below freezing overnight.”

UK weather is famously temperamental (Credit: Splashnews)

April heatwave

The Met Office added that the “below-average temperatures” should come to an end later in April. “There are some big changes in the weather pattern on the way but not just yet.”

The forthcoming cold spell will be brought on by a cold air mass pushing into the north of the UK on Tuesday.

Forecasters warn that it will spark wintry showers for much of the country. However, those in the north and east are likely to be hit hardest by the shift in weather.

Meanwhile, all is not lost! Forecasters suggested earlier this week that temperatures could hit the high 20s by the end of April.

