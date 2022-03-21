Brits ‘could enjoy one of the hottest springs ever’ as temperatures to soar

The UK is set to score one of its hottest springs ever thanks to an incoming heatwave, reports suggest.

Weather forecasters are expecting higher than average temperatures and below-average rainfall across the next three months.

Spring is considered to fall across March, April and May.

“Things have finally taken a turn for the better on the weather front, and we’re now well on course for a record-breaking hot spring, if the latest odds are anything to go by,” bookmaker Ladbrokes told The Sun.

UK set for hottest Spring ever as heatwave hits the country?

They have slashed their odds to 4/6 for it being the hottest spring ever in the UK.

According to the latest forecasters, temperatures may get close to 20C before this week is out. The warm weather will also likely continue into the weekend.

As a result of the heatwave, many parts of the UK will be warmer than Corfu and Greece.

While Monday was expected to get off to a foggy start, much of the UK will be basking in full sunshine by Tuesday afternoon.

“As the southerly winds continue to push northwards through Tuesday and Wednesday, those temperatures are going to surge significantly,” BBC forecaster Chris Fawkes told the Mirror.

“Temperatures will reach a high of 19C in London, 15C in Glasgow and 14C in Belfast. The fine weather with prolonged spells of Spring sunshine. For many of us will last for much of the weekend, with temperatures on the warm side for the time of year.”

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to rocket to 28C in April.

Such a high jump in temperature falls within the Met Office’s threshold to be considered a heatwave.

