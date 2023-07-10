Woman with a mask, close up of a person's eye
Health warning: Deadly virus that ’causes eyes to bleed’ headed for UK?

The virus has some symptoms

By Rebecca Carter

Health experts have issued a warning over a deadly virus which could end up coming to the UK.

The virus, which can reportedly cause eyes to bleed, occurs in warmer climates such as Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Balkans. However, some health experts have warned it could reach Britain.

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus of the Bunyaviridae family, the World Health Organisation states.

So what have experts said?

Person's eye up close
The virus can reportedly affect the eyes (Credit: Pexels)

UK health warning

According to The Sun, between 2016 and August 2022, seven cases of the virus were reported in Spain. Three people sadly died.

During a Parliament’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committe meeting last week, experts reportedly issued a warning. They claimed it could be “highly likely” the disease could reach the UK.

The Sun reports that Professor James Wood – head of veterinary medicine at Cambridge University – said the virus could reach Britain “through our ticks at some point”.

Woman blowing her nose in bed
The virus can cause a fever as well as vomiting (Credit: Pexels.com)

In addition, speaking to the publication, Professor Paul Wigley agreed with Prof Wood and said he’s “absolutely correct” in saying the disease could reach UK soil.

The Professor of Avian Infection and Immunity, University of Liverpool added: “There is always potential for virally-infected ticks to enter the country on animals or people allowing CCHF to enter the UK.

“The reliance of ticks as vectors for transmission does reduce the likelihood of widespread infection, but this is an extremely serious infection if acquired.”

YouTube video player

What are the symptoms?

According to the WHO website, CCHF has a variety of symptoms. These include fever, myalgia, (muscle ache), dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes and photophobia (sensitivity to light). According to reports, in some severe cases, it can cause bleeding from the eyes.

Meanwhile, outbreaks can have a case fatality rate of up to 40%. It’s mainly transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals.

However, it can also be transmitted human-to-human through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of those infected.

