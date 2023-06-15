Virus that kills almost half of those it infects ‘highly likely’ to arrive in UK

In the latest health news, scientists have warned MPs about the dangers of new viruses arriving in the UK amid the effects of climate change across the globe.

One that Brits are being warned about is a deadly virus which kills nearly every second patient it infects.

The disease is called Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF). It is a viral haemorrhagic fever usually transmitted by ticks.

The World Health Organisation said it has a mortality rate of up to 40%. It is considered difficult to prevent or treat. It is on the WHO’s list of ‘priority’ diseases. CCHF is now being found in both Eastern Europe and France.

CCHF is a tick-borne disease (Credit: Pexels)

Warning about deadly diseases coming to the UK as temperatures rise

As climate change causes hotter summers in the UK, new viruses are at risk of spreading throughout the country. Alongside CCHF, other diseases at risk of spreading in the UK include Rift Valley fever, which has a severe strain that is deadly for humans, Zika, and ‘breakbone’ fever.

The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee was told that there are concerns doctors in the NHS may not pick up on these diseases.

The insects are spreading more north. Then the viruses that they carry tend to follow.

Ever since Covid-19, the government has decided to stay vigilant to the risk of new pandemics in the UK. Professor Bryan Charleston, director of the Pirbright Institute, warned that “insects are spreading more north”. And the insects are bringing new diseases with them.

He said: “There are broadly two [points], one is that the insect vectors will move, greatly increasing the range of their habitat because of climate change. We are seeing that. From a European perspective, the insects are spreading more north. Then the viruses that they carry tend to follow.

“Alternatively there are examples like blue tongue virus which we had in 2007 where the virus is brought in by some other route. The vectors we have are competent for those viruses. So these two things we have to understand. The spread and the increased risk of these viral infections because of the slow march north of the vectors.”

CCHF patients ‘usually’ have signs of hepatitis (Credit: Unsplash)

UK health news: What are the symptoms of CCHF?

MPs also heard from Professor James Wood, head of veterinary medicine at Cambridge University. He said it “highly likely” that CCHF would reach the UK at some point. But it is difficult to know which viruses will arrive and when. He added: “We don’t know what is going to arrive until it does. Some tick-borne infections, such as Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, are highly likely to spread in the UK through our ticks at some point.”

The symptoms of the tick-borne disease, according to the WHO, include fever, muscle aches, dizziness, neck pain, backache, headache, sore eyes and photophobia (sensitivity to light). There may also be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and a sore throat early on. This is followed by sharp mood swings and confusion.

After two to four days, the agitation may be replaced by sleepiness, depression and a lack of energy. Liver enlargement is also possible.

Other clinical signs include, tachycardia (fast heart rate), lymphadenopathy (a disease which affects the lymph nodes) and a petechial rash – a rash caused by bleeding into the skin. The rash is typically seen on the mouth, throat and on the skin.

The WHO advice adds: “There is usually evidence of hepatitis, and severely ill patients may experience rapid kidney deterioration, sudden liver failure or pulmonary failure after the fifth day of illness.”

