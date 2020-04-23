UK 'facing multiple lockdowns' before end of coronavirus pandemic

The UK could face multiple lockdowns until a coronavirus vaccine is found, which could be over a year away, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish First Minister unveiled a blueprint for easing lockdown measures at her daily media briefing.

The document, outlining the next steps at dealing with the pandemic, hints at what could also be in store for the rest of the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned the UK could face multiple lockdowns (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan compares the government to 'Soviet-style regime intent on hiding the truth'

What does it say?

It states: "If, after easing any restrictions, the evidence tells us we are unable to contain the transmission of the virus then we will have to re-impose them, possibly returning to lockdown with little notice.

"While we will do our best to avoid this, it is possible that such a cycle may happen more than once until we reach a point when we have in place an effective vaccine."

During the briefing Ms Sturgeon said she intended to be open about what her Government had planned.

The SNP leader has previously stated she will lift and reinstate lockdowns at different times to the rest of the UK if she so sees fit.

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones warns families might have to spend Christmas apart due to coronavirus

Lockdown measures such as social distancing may have to stay in place (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

"I’m seeking today to start a grown-up conversation with you, the public, " she said at today's briefing (April 23).

"The decisions that lie ahead of all of us are really complex.

"We will, as we have done all along, seek to inform those decisions with the best scientific advice possible.

"But the science will never be exact so we are also required to make very careful judgements."

Lockdown measures

The report went on to state that relaxing lockdown measures cannot mean returning to a normal way of life.

There will still be restrictions on large gatherings and events 'for some months to come'.

However, businesses may be allowed to reopen if they can introduce social distancing measures.

The Scottish Government report also suggests the redesigning of classrooms to keep children apart.

The report also warns against allowing people to enter the country from overseas.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.