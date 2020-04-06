Coronavirus: UK lockdown 'could end in weeks' amid claims Treasury wants economic shutdown over by June

The UK government is reportedly drawing up plans to end the coronavirus lockdown soon amid warnings it needs to be lifted by June.

Speaking in a round of broadcast interviews this morning (Monday, April 6), including on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said measures could be eased in a matter of "weeks".

He explained that if hospital admissions remain down, authorities could lift "some" measures.

Measures to ease off 'in weeks'

Robert Jenrick said: "We can look in the weeks to come to... very carefully lift some of those measures.

"An exit strategy that's sustainable will also [need] much greater testing and tracing than we are able to do today.

He went on to say a number of departments are working to "monitor compliance". When the "time is right", he said, they will consider "how one might start to ease" measures". The aim would be a way that works both for public health and the economy.

Everyone should continue to 'play their part'

Speaking further, he stressed the importance that everyone "needs to play their part", after some Brits ignored the social distancing advice over the weekend.

It follows a report in The Times claiming Treasury officials are desperate to see the lockdown end by June.

Ease those measures in a way that works for public health.

They fear the restrictions will permanently damage the UK economy if they last longer.

Earlier today, it was reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was continuing to lead the country from hospital.

The PM went into St Thomas' in Westminster on Sunday (April 5) after failing to shake his COVID-19 symptoms.

Robert Jenrick explained: "We hope that as a result of these tests, [Boris] will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible."

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Housing Secretary said: "I'm sure this is very frustrating for him, for somebody like Boris who wants to be hands [on] running the government from the front, but nonetheless he's still very much in charge of the government."

