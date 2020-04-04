UK coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 as 708 more people die

The UK coronavirus death toll has passed 4,000 after 708 more people have died from the deadly bug.

The number of confirmed cases have also risen from 38,168 to 41,903 as Brits continue in lockdown.

The Department of Health show cases today (April 4) rose by 3,735 compared to yesterday's (April 3) rise of 4,450.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/XOGZ8TvAOR — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 4, 2020

Read more: 13 care home residents die in a week after suspected coronavirus outbreak

A total of 684 people in the UK died over a 24-hour period between Wednesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 2.

As of 9am on Saturday, Department of Health officials said a total of 183,190 people were tested for the virus, of whom 41,903 were positive.

As of 5pm on April 3, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died.

Care home residents die

It's been said that 13 care home residents in Glasgow have died in the space of a week after a suspected coronavirus outbreak.

4,313 people in the UK have sadly died from coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to Sky News , the late residents

all had underlying health conditions.

However, while the deaths are being linked to coronavirus by newspaper reports, the cause of death cannot be known for certain.

Home managers Four Seasons Health Care are reported to have confirmed the deaths.

They said: "With deep sadness we can confirm that 13 residents have passed away over the past seven days.

"The focus is the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues."

Two staff members are also believed to be receiving treatment for the deadly bug.

13 people have died in a week due to suspected coronavirus outbreak at the care home (Credit: Google Maps)

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

Meanwhile, a senior Government advisor has said the UK's coronavirus lockdown must last until June.

Lockdown until June?

Neil Ferguson, who is top epidemiology adviser, believes it will take until at least the summer to beat the bug.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will review the current lockdown rules on April 13.

T he focus is the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues

But Mr Ferguson is certain they will need to stay in place for a minimum of 12 weeks.

He told The Times: "We're going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time - probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic."

What do you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave your comments.