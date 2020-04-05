UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 621 taking the total number of people who have died to 4,934.

The Department of Health has confirmed a total of 195,524 people have been tested for the deadly bug, of which 47,806 tested positive.

The number of confirmed deaths in England now stands at 4,934 with the youngest person to have died being 33.

As of 9am 5 April, a total of 195,524 people have been tested of which 47,806 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 4 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,934 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/98ExiiaYBb — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 5, 2020

Yesterday (April 4), it was confirmed 708 people had died after contracting COVID-19.

UK coronavirus death toll

Among those 708 people, a five-year-old child with underlying health problems sadly died.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove paid tribute to the child during the government's daily press conference.

He said: "Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old child with underlying health conditions who’s tragically died."

Michael Gove paid tribute to the young child (Credit: Twitter/Downing Street)

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has criticised sunbathers for ignoring the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Photos have shown people across the UK breaking the rules and spending their weekend lying around sunning themselves on beaches and in parks.

However, Mr Hancock stressed the plea not to go outside unless it's absolutely necessary was "not a request, it is a requirement".

He also threatened to ban all exercise outside if Brits don't stick to lockdown rules.

What has he said?

Mr Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show today (April 5): "If you don't want us to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside the home, you have got to follow the rules.

Matt Hancock threatened to ban all exercise outside if Brits don't stick to lockdown rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

He added to Sky News: "To the very small minority who are continuing to flout the guidance - you are putting others lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harms way."

Stay at home, save lives

Mr Hancock admitted he finds it "quite unbelievable" that people are still ignoring the advice.

He insisted: "We are crystal clear in the guidance what people should or shouldn't do.

"This is not a request, it's a requirement. People need to follow it."

