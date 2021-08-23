UB40 star Brian Travers has died at the age of 62 following a battle with cancer.

The saxophonist died on August 22 at his home in Moseley, Birmingham, surrounded by his family.

Tributes have poured in for Brian, who had a “long and heroic” battle with cancer.

Brian has died aged 62 following a battle with cancer (Credit: Photo by EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/Shutterstock)

UB40 star Brian Travers dies aged 62

A statement from the band read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

“Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/V3EguMJCYY — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 23, 2021

Tributes pour in for Brian Travers

“We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on social media for Brian.

One person said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Brian Travers @UB40OFFICIAL. So young, too. A thoroughly decent person. Very sad.”

Another wrote: “I’ve seen them live so many times & they were superb. #UB40 RIP Brian Travers.”

A third added: “Devastated to hear that Brian Travers of UB40 has passed away aged 62.

Tributes have poured in for Brian on social media (Credit: Photo by Richard Isaac/Shutterstock)

“I chatted with Brian regularly when I worked in Moseley during the 1980s and even at the height of UB40’s fame, he was one of the most down to earth guys you could meet.

“He had time for everyone. RIP Bri.”

Another said: “RIP Brian Travers, some great music to be remembered by.”

