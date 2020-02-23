Tyson Fury fans 'beyond disturbed' as champ licks blood off Deontay Wilder's neck

Boxing fans were left disturbed and disgusted last night after tuning in for Tyson Fury's sensational win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

The Gypsy King was crowned the new world champ after overcoming his mental health struggles to defeat the fearful Bronze Bomber and reclaim his place at the top.

Tyson was victorious (Credit: Top Rank Boxing / YouTube)

But it was one bizarre moment mid-way through the exhilarating fight that had some viewers gagging.

At one point in during the clash, both men looked tired and battered as they leaned against each other when Tyson put his head forward and visibly licked blood off his opponent's neck.

Tyson tasted blood (Credit: Top Rank Boxing / YouTube)

Reacting on Twitter, viewers couldn't believe what they were seeing.

One demanded: "How do you casually lick blood off another man?! #WilderFury2."

Another tweeted: "So, people like watching men beat the [bleep] out of each other until bloodied and then to top it off, dude licks [his] opponent's blood. This [bleep] is beyond disturbing."

Ewww licking his blood.

A third wrote: "#WilderFury2 Ok, so Tyson beat Wilder hands down, then licks Wilder's blood after he wins the fight. Is that what I just saw? That is disgusting and I have often maintained boxing is a barbaric sport that should be banned."

Someone else said: "If someone busts my eardrum open and proceeds to lick my own blood off my body... please throw in every towel in the building #WilderFury2."

A fifth put, alongside a crying emoji: "Still can't believe Fury was actually trying to lick Wilder's blood. The disrespect!! #WilderFury2."

"Ewww licking his blood," wrote another disgusted viewer, adding, "WTF is wrong with Fury? #disturbing #WilderFury2."

The fight followed a rollercoaster of a documentary that followed Tyson and his family around in the run-up to the big showdown - and it had people in tears.

Viewers were reeling as they watched Tyson's daughter cry when she saw her dad injured during a boxing match last year.

Fans had nothing but love for the Fury family, but it was seeing little Venezuela upset to see her dad's injured eyebrow that really tugged on the heartstrings.

