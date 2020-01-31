Coronavirus arrives in UK as two people test positive for disease

Two people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus, the chief medical officer for England has confirmed.

The disease has so far killed more than 200 people in China and new cases are being diagnosed in countries around the world.

The two patients in England are both members of the same family and are receiving specialist NHS care.

It hasn't been revealed where in the UK the patients are from but it's understood they are not in the Wirral area, where a facility has been set up to quarantine those returning from Wuhan, China.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, has said in a statement: "The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately."

He added: "We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."

More than 200 people have died from the virus in China, mostly in Hubei. There have been 98 cases of the virus in 18 other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the outbreak a global emergency.

According to the BBC, at present, 83 Brits and 27 foreign nationals are flying back to the UK from Wuhan.

The UK passengers will be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral and quarantined for two weeks.

This week it was revealed that a British Airways plane was put on lockdown shortly after landing in the UK from Hong Kong as staff feared two of its passengers were infected.

According to MailOnline, passengers were reportedly made to fill out questionnaires quizzing them on their current health and travel history, including who they had travelled with.

One passenger claimed the pilot informed them the health authority was coming on board and they had to complete the forms in order to leave the aircraft.

