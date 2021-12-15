Twitter in uproar over Katie Price avoiding prison following judge’s warning to her in court

Katie Price has caused uproar on Twitter after receiving a suspended sentence at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (December 15).

The mum-of-five dodged jail time following a drink-drive crash near in home in Surrey in September.

During the hearing on Wednesday, District Judge Amanda Kelly told Katie her actions were “incredibly selfish” as she “could have killed somebody”.

Katie Price angered social media users following her court appearance today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price handed suspended sentence

According to Sussex Live, Katie appeared in court alone.

It was revealed that the star had consumed cocaine, vodka and lemonade before the crash.

District Judge Amanda Kelly said: “When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others.

Read more: Katie Price hits back at claims she ‘isn’t taking drink-drive sentencing seriously’

“You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time. You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.

“You seem to think you are above the law.”

Katie went on to receive a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Katie ahead of her sentence hearing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The former glamour model will also undergo 100 hours of unpaid work and will be without a license for a further two years.

In addition, Katie will have to pay £213 in costs.

Announcing her sentence, District Judge Amanda Kelly concluded: “You are extremely lucky the magistrates on the previous occasions chose to defer sentence.

You will go to prison

“Rest assured, put one foot wrong in the coming weeks and months and you will go to prison.”

However, social media users are furious over the decision.

Many took to Twitter to hit out at the “disgusting” verdict.

Carl Woods supported Katie at court (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Twitter fume over sentence decision

Taking to Twitter, one said: “How do you get banned from driving six times and drive despite the ban on a number of occasions then still get a suspended sentence? Disgusting.

“She acts smug because she continuously gets away with it. Shocking mother and terrible person #Katie Price.”

A second raged: “How anyone sees Katie Price as a role model is beyond me. If that was anyone else with previous driving offences, chances are they would be on their way to jail.”

Absolutely disgusting!

In addition, third wrote: “Katie Price has avoided jail for the 6th time due to drink/drug driving. Absolutely disgusting.”

A fourth posted: “Another case of a ‘celebrity’ getting special treatment. Anyone else would have got a prison sentence for her crimes. What kind of a message does this send? #KatiePrice.”

A fifth commented: “If you are a celebrity, you get extremely special treatment. I’ve seen people do less than half of what she’s done, and they’ve been sent to prison.”

Another case of a "celebrity " getting special treatment. Anyone else would have got a prison sentence for her crimes. What kind of a message does this send? #katieprice — Sparkle73 (@Sparkle733) December 15, 2021

How do you get banned from driving six times and drive despite the ban on a number of occasions then still get a suspended sentence? Disgusting. She acts smug because she continuously gets away with it. Shocking mother and terrible person. #katieprice — Lisa Woodford (@LeceWoody) December 15, 2021

Katie Price has avoided jail for the 6th time due to drink/drug driving. Absolutely disgusting. 🤬 — Rob Reed 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@Rob_Reed) December 15, 2021

How anyone sees Katie Price as a role model is beyond me. How the hell has she not been sent to jail? If that was anyone else with previous driving offences, chances are they would be on their way to jail. — WM53 #RuleBritannia #LandOfHopeAndGlory (@WendyM53) December 15, 2021

one rule for us and one for the rich and disgusting 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Crashed car while already banned , no insurance, plus drink and drugs in her system #Disgraceful #KatiePrice — Stu Sharp #MUFC (@StuSharp_MUFC) December 15, 2021

Unbelievable she didn't get sent down… So disappointed with rhe justice system #katieprice — Iest (@Iest_ntfc) December 15, 2021

If you are a celebrity, you get extremely special treatment.

I've seen people do less than half of what she's done, and they've been sent to prison.#katieprice https://t.co/a6VqzqJKum — Paul Andrew Borley 😎🧐 (@PaulBorley) December 15, 2021

putting katie price in jail won’t solve anything. people who clearly have a long history with substance abuse need mandatory medical intervention, not jail. we need preventative measures to make sure nobody gets killed in the future because this WILL happen again without help. — zhongli’s dhongli (@iceboygobrr) December 15, 2021

A lot of things there aren't convictions. Either way. Let's not pretend she hasn't got mental health issues. She needs help, not punishment x — Cara James (@CaraJam21355400) December 15, 2021

Read more: Katie Price hits back at claims she ‘isn’t taking drink-drive sentencing seriously’

A sixth shared: “Unbelievable she didn’t get sent down… so disappointed with the justice system #KatiePrice.”

Another complained: “One rule for us and one for the rich and disgusting. Crashed car while already banned, no insurance, plus drink and drugs in her system #Disgraceful #KatiePrice.”

Meanwhile, others showed sympathy towards Katie.

‘Katie needs help’

One said: “Let’s not pretend she hasn’t got mental health issues. She needs help, not punishment.”

A second posted: “Putting Katie Price in jail won’t solve anything. People who clearly have a long history with substance abuse need mandatory medical intervention, not jail.

“We need preventative measures to make sure nobody gets killed in the future because this WILL happen again without help.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.