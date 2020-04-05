Twins born during coronavirus pandemic named Covid and Corona

A couple have named their newborn twins Covid and Corona amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The twins - a boy and a girl - were born in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The mother of the twins has revealed why they chose to name their children after the deadly virus.

A couple have named their newborn twins Covid and Corona (Credit: Unsplash/stock photo)

What did she say?

Preeti Verma told the news agency Press Trust of India: "The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable.

"Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits.

"Thus, we thought about these names.

"When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic."

India entered lockdown on March 24 (Credit: Jit Chattopadhyay/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

She went into labour late at night on March 26.

She said the ambulance she was travelling in to the hospital was stopped by police several times as the lockdown continues.

The twins were delivered in the early hours of March 27, within 45 minutes of the couple's arrival.

It's been reported doctors performed a caesarean section due to implications.

A spokesman for the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital said both Covid and Corona are healthy.

They have now been discharged from the hospital with their mother.

India's lockdown

India has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the country, including 77 deaths.

The country entered into a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the death toll has reached 4,313 with more than 41,000 confirmed cases.

NHS England said a five-year-old child - who had underlying health problems - was one of 708 further victims to have died after testing positive for the deadly bug.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/XOGZ8TvAOR — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 4, 2020

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove paid tribute to the child during the government's daily press conference.

He said: "Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old child with underlying health conditions who’s tragically died."

Of the 708 people who sadly died, the oldest patient was 104.

40 aged between 48 and 93 had no known underlying conditions.

