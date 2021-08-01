TV licence for over 75s: Pensioners face £1000 fine as free entitlement comes to an end

Pensioners face a £1000 fine from today after a grace period for free TV licence access for over 75s ends.

Free licences were ended last year – but anyone who couldn’t afford one was given extra time in February due to coronavirus.

However, that extension expired at midnight last night (Saturday July 31 into Sunday August 1). And so anyone not abiding by the rules is liable to be fined.

300,000 over 75s may not have paid for their TV licence (Credit: unsplash.com)

How many overs 75s are yet to pay for their TV licence?

The BBC reported at the end of June that 3.6million of 3.9million relevant pensioners had paid up.

That means around 300,000 pensioners are yet to buy their TV licence.

However, only one TV licence is required per household – not for each person living there.

A standard colour TV licence costs £159 a year. A TV licence for a black and white telly costs £53.50.

Only one TV licence is required per household – not for each person living there (Credit: unsplash.com)

What does the TV licence cover? Do you need a TV licence for Netflix or streaming services?

A TV licence means pensioners can watch BBC television and BBC iPlayer. It also means viewers can download shows from iPlayer, as well as watching live, and on catch up or on demand on the service.

Furthermore, the TV licence is required to watch live programming on any channel or streaming service.

However, it is not need for shows after they’ve been shown on TV. This might include non-live programmes on Netflix, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, Now TV, Apple TV or YouTube.

How to pay for your TV licence

The over 75s and anyone else who needs to pay their TV licence can do so online at www.tvlicensing.co.uk.

The TV licence can also be bought over the phone by ringing 0300 790 6096.

The grace period for free TV licence access for over 75s has ended (Credit: unsplash.com)

Are there any TV licence exemptions for over 75s?

Pensioners can claim a free TV licence if they receive pension credits.

To claim pensions credit, people need to live in England, Scotland or Wales. They or their partner also need to be 65 or over.

A 50% discount is available if they have sight issues or are in a care home.

Anyone who lives in a residential care home or sheltered accommodation may be able to apply for an Accommodation for Residential Care (ARC) Concessionary TV Licence. That costs £7.50 per room or flat.

Furthermore, anyone whose income is less than £167.25 a week will be topped up by the Government.

