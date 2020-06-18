Trisha Goddard reveals her kids were trained to open parcels in case they contained bombs

Presenter Trisha Goddard has revealed her kids had to be trained how to open parcels in case they were bombs.

The TV star's daughters, Billie, 30, and Madison, 27, were taught how to open packages by Special Branch - which deals with national security.

They also had a safe house in Norwich during the height of her fame.

Trisha Goddard's kids were taught how to open packages by Special Branch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She explained: "We had a Special Branch come to our house and teach our kids how to open parcels in case there was a bomb in it.

"We also had safe places, I used to tell them where they could go in Norwich.

"That was because of my colour and not because of anything I had said."

The host, 62, also recalled the moment an armed unit previously turned up at her home unannounced to check up on her family.

Read more: Ross Kemp gives heartbreaking update on Barbara Windsor's dementia battle

Speaking to DJ Fat Tony on his podcast, the TV star added: "I was watching television with my then-husband and there was all this commotion in the drive, headlights, cops with flak jackets and armed units around the house banging on the door asking if I was all right.

"I had to say, 'Yes I am all right.' And then you are told why it happened and that is even scarier as you were just watching telly."

Trisha's online abuse

Trisha recently opened up on the online abuse she has received following Leigh Francis' apology over his depiction of her on Bo' Selecta.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this week, she said: "Since Leigh made that apology I have been subjected to even more abuse.

'Since Leigh made that apology I have been subject to even more vile abuse.'@TrishaGoddard reveals she's suffered even more abuse since Leigh Francis made a public apology for his portrayal of her in 'Bo Selecta!'@susannareid100 | @piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/VQrd5QAVfo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 15, 2020

Read more: We'll Meet Again singer Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

"[People saying] You've ruined his career just because you can't take a joke, and there have been threats."

Leigh, who is also known as Keith Lemon, reached out to Trisha and her family ahead of his public apology.

Trisha added: "Leigh sweetly talked to my daughter Billie for a very long time about her experience.

"He was horrified what she went through.

"He was horrified what she went through, he said as a father he feels so bad about this."

The presenter opened up on her online abuse this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Leigh's public apology

Last month, the comedian issued a heartfelt apology for impersonating black celebrities.

He said: "Hi, My name is Leigh Francis and I play a character called Keith Lemon on television.

"It's been a weird few days. I've sat and thought about things and what I could post to try and help things.

"Back in 2002 I did a show called Bo Selecta and I portrayed many black people.

"Back then I didn't think anything about it."

Leigh apologised to Trisha and her daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He went on: "People didn't say anything... I'm not going to blame other people.

"I've been talking to some people and I didn't realise how offensive it was back then and I just want to apologise.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

"I want to say sorry for any upset I caused whether I was Michael Jackson, Craig David or Trisha Goddard... all people who I am a big fan of.

"I guess we're all on a learning journey."

Trisha has since revealed the comedy show left her feeling "hurt" but she doesn't blame Leigh entirely.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.