Trisha Goddard has revealed that she feared she had given her new baby AIDS after her first husband died.

The legendary chatshow host, 63, had daughter Billie in 1989 with then partner Mark Grieve.

However, her first husband Robert Nestdale died from complications from the virus in the same year.

Only after Robert’s funeral did Trisha find out he was gay.

Why did Trisha Goddard fear the worst after her husband had died?

Finding out about Robert’s secret life after he tragically died, Trisha was fearful that not only she had also caught the virus but had passed it on to her unborn baby.

She told The Sun: “I don’t know how I got through it. I was Robert’s wife and yet I didn’t know he had AIDS.

“I remember going for this test and being horrified they might have to take blood from my tiny baby.

“I’ll never forget this awful feeling, that I might have been passing on the disease through my milk. It was your worst nightmare.”

Trisha breathed a sigh of relief when she tested negative.

What happened to her daughter?

Trisha eventually gave birth to a healthy baby daughter Billie, whose father is Trisha’s second husband, Mark Grieve.

Billie, now 26, went on to appear in recent Channel 4 reality The Bridge.

Trisha, meanwhile, is set to appear on this week’s episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (February 25), and will lift the lid on her turbulent love life.

She has been married and divorced three times, but has found happiness again.

Critical of Ant and Dec

Career-wise, former air stewardess Trisha became a huge hit in the 1990s with her daily daytime talkshow.

Recently, she’s been a fierce advocate for the Black Lives Matter cause, and has been an outspoken critic of the lack of diversity on television.

Last year, she was critical of Ant and Dec for a 2003 sketch in which they wore dark make-up to portray Jamaican women.

“Do you genuinely think you can trick people into believing… as it was for a You’ve Been Framed type thing… I thought how undiverse,” she said.