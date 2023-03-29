Trinny Woodall and Charles Saatchi at events
This Morning star Trinny Woodall ‘splits from Charles Saatchi’ as ‘age difference became issue’

They reportedly started dating in 2013

By Rebecca Carter

Trinny Woodall has reportedly split from her partner Charles Saatchi as it’s claimed their age-gap became an issue.

The This Morning regular, 59, apparently began dating businessman Charles, 79, in 2013.

However, according to reports, the pair have split as they started to have some differences.

Trinny Woodall in blus dress on evening out
Trinny has reportedly split from her partner (Credit: Cover Images)

Trinny Woodall and Charles Saatchi ‘split’

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Their age difference started to become an issue.

“Charles wants to slow down. He prefers quiet evenings at home while Trinny feels the opposite.”

The insider added: “She feels she’s in her prime and wants to be out and about.”

A rep for Charles had no comment when approached by ED!.

ED! has contacted reps for Trinny for comment.

Trinny has reportedly moved out of the London home they shared and recently hinted at a split.

Charles Saatch walking in suit on night out
Charles and Trinny reportedly began dating in 2013 (Credit: INFphoto.com)

On Instagram, she told her followers: “Recently, with the big life change and moving house, it was important for me to come back here with (my daughter) Lyla and family just to have that moment, listen to the birds, be at one with nature.

“Very healing.”

Trinny and Charles reportedly began dating in 2013.

It came after he split from his ex-wife, Nigella Lawson.

They were married from 2003 to 2013.

Last year, Trinny hit back at claims Charles funded her beauty business Trinny London.

She told The Times in June 2022: “People still assume Trinny London is funded by my boyfriend. The reality is that I have shed blood, sweat and tears on it during a very difficult time in my life.

Read more: ITV fave This Morning hit by string of stars’ dramas from Phillip Schofield to Alison Hammond

“It used to upset me. You don’t want anybody to make assumptions you know are incorrect. I used to fight them really hard. Now I think: that is your [bleep], not mine.”

Trinny is mum to her daughter Lyla, 19, from her marriage to the late Johnny Elichaoff.

