Trinny Woodall reveals beloved mum has died following dementia battle

Trinny Woodall has revealed her beloved mum Ann has died following a battle with vascular dementia.

The TV fashion expert, 56, paid tribute to her mum on Instagram yesterday (October 12), revealing she passed away aged 90.

The touching post included a special montage of photographs of Ann throughout the years.

Trinny Woodall has revealed her beloved mum has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Trinny Woodall say?

Trinny wrote: “Darling Mummy 1930-2020.”

She also captioned the post with a love heart emoji.

Fans rushed to show their support, with one commenting: “Such elegance and beauty. I’m so sorry my darling. Sending huge love and hugs to you all.”

A second said: “Such beautiful memories. Sending all my love to you all.”

A third added: “So sorry Trinny to hear of your loss. Thinking of you and your family xx.”

Another stated: “Oh Trin I’m so sorry. Sending huge love. Your mum was amazing.”

The presenter, who often appears on This Morning, opened up on Ann’s dementia battle last year.

Speaking to You magazine, she said: “When I visit her and she’s just sitting in a chair unable to move independently, it makes me think about what will happen to me in the next 30 years.

The fashion star paid tribute to her mum on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

“It seems as though you get to a stage where it’s too late to make your own decisions because your body has done that for you.

“I want to be able to keep making those choices.”

Why did Trinny threaten to quit This Morning?

Trinny’s heartfelt post follows shortly after the star revealed she once threatened to quit This Morning.

The What Not To Wear star said bosses took offence to her wearing a ring from her own jewellery line during a fashion segment on the ITV show.

Speaking on the Emma Guns podcast, she said: “I always wear this ring cause I always wear big rings. After a while I remember the editor said: ‘Trinny you can’t wear that ring!’ I was like ‘Why not?’

“He goes: ‘Well because it’s an ad for your brand.’ I go: ‘Darling it’s the ring or me. I’m very happy to give up fashion on This Morning, but this is my ring, it’s me.’

“I always wear big rings, people can make of it what they will.”

According to Ofcom guidelines, hosts are not supposed to feature products with no editorial justification.

