The TRIC Awards 2021 is taking place today and Piers Morgan reunited with Susanna Reid.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter enjoyed a catch-up with Susanna at the ceremony.

Piers shared a photo to his Twitter page of himself and Susanna reuniting and fans were over the moon.

Kate, Piers and Susanna reunited at the TRIC Awards 2021 (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Piers Morgan at TRIC Awards 2021

In the photo, Piers and Susanna smile as they walk along the red carpet.

Piers wrote: “BREAKING: Reunited! ⁦@TRICawards #trics.”

Fans loved seeing the pair back together as one person said: “Soooooo good to see you two together, made my day!”

Another wrote: “Lovely to see you together.”

A third added: “Best tweet today!”

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard also attended the awards ceremony.

Piers posed alongside Kate and Ben on the red carpet.

But away from catch-ups, Piers had another reason to celebrate as he bagged TRIC’s News Presenter of the Year award.

Piers also reunited with Ben Shephard (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

He wrote on Twitter: “Victory! ⁦@TRICawards #TVPresenterOfTheYear.”

Piers left Good Morning Britain in March following a backlash over his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview.

The presenter sparked uproar after saying he didn’t believe a word Meghan had said.

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with son Archie and claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Piers’ Ofcom verdict

Thousands of viewers complained to TV watchdog Ofcom, which recently ruled in favour of Piers.

Following Ofcom’s decision, Piers said on Twitter: “The verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry. And to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.'”

Piers told the Mirror at the TRIC Awards today: “What would Meghan think? Who cares?!

“Honestly, she’s been great for my career to be honest with you. I really want to thank her.”

