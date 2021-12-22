Tributes pour in for the ‘beautiful’ Sally Ann Howes as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actress dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, who enjoyed a successful career on stage and screen, died on Sunday (December 19).

Sally was best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the musical film alongside Dick Van Dyke in 1968.

Actress Sally Ann, who previously starred alongside Dick Van Dyke, is dead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sally Ann Howes dead

Her death comes months after her husband of 48 years, Douglas Rae, passed away in September.

As well as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sally became a household name for her theatre work.

She made her first stage appearance in Fancy Free, before starring in My Fair Lady as Eliza Doolittle.

Read more: Dawn French and Jim Davidson lead tributes as comedian Jethro dies from COVID-19

The star replaced Julie Andrews in the production on Broadway in 1958.

Speaking about her passion for theatre, Sally previously said: “I would have liked a film career, but I didn’t pursue it – I just loved connecting with an audience.

“The theatre is a drug.”

Sally played Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Credit: YouTube)

‘A beautiful person’

Tribute have since poured in for Sally following the news of her death.

On Twitter, one fan said: “#RIP to a beautiful person Sally Ann Howes, who passed away last night, you will be missed. And you’ll never been forgotten.”

Another added: “RIP Sally Ann Howes. Truly Scrumptious and Caractacus Potts – the first big screen love story I ever saw, and the one by which all others are judged.”

She brought so much joy to all our lives

A third wrote: “RIP Sally Ann Howes. I adored her as Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Such a beautiful, graceful actress! She was the epitome of grace in #ChittyChittyBangBang.”

A fifth commented: “Very sad to hear that Sally Ann Howes, Truly Scrumptious, passed away this week. She brought so much joy to all our lives in the iconic Chitty role. RIP.”

#rip to a beautiful person sally ann howes, who passed away last night, you will be missed❤️ And You’ll never been forgotten “Our hearts beat so unruly, because we love you Truly… honest Truly we do” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QTL0UaXFsj — 🏳️‍🌈❄️☃️ShyGirlAmy☃️❄️🏳️‍🌈 (@shygirlamy) December 22, 2021

RIP Sally Ann Howes.😔

I was captivated by Truly Scrumptious as a child.

And she was so very much more.https://t.co/4UuaKRDjw6 — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) December 22, 2021

RIP Sally Ann Howes. Truly Scrumptious and Caractacus Potts – the first big screen love story I ever saw, and the one by which all others are judged. pic.twitter.com/Agn1l7BXQ3 — Nick Setchfield (@NickSetchfield) December 22, 2021

RIP Sally Ann Howes. I adored her as Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 💔 — Telly Chat 📺🎄 (@TellyChat_) December 22, 2021

Very sad to hear that Sally Ann Howes, Truly Scrumptious, passed away this week. She brought so much joy to all our lives in the iconic Chitty role. RIP https://t.co/5lvka6dUZv — Simon Burton (@Burton_Celebrus) December 22, 2021

RIP actress Sally Ann Howes, you will forever be Truly Scrumptious 💐 #ChittyChittyBangBang — 🐝🐾🐾Susan☕️🫖 (@ArtisanFinery) December 22, 2021

Read more: The nation’s favourite Christmas dinner item has been revealed – and it’s not the turkey!

A sixth added: “RIP actress Sally Ann Howes, you will forever be Truly Scrumptious #ChittyChittyBangBang.”

Another tweeted: “RIP Sally Ann Howes. I was captivated by Truly Scrumptious as a child. And she was so very much more.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.