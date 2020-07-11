Tributes pour in as England 1966 World Cup legend Jack Charlton dies aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.

The former Leeds United player died following a long-term illness at his home in Northumberland.

A statement from the Charlton family read: "Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85.

Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Ruth Langsford receives warning from Trisha Goddard over dog walking video

"He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

Jack was part of England's World Cup-winning team in 1966 (Credit: /picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Charlton, who is the older brother of Bobby Charlton, was part of England's World Cup-winning team in 1966.

He played in every match during the tournament and helped to defeat West Germany in the final.

When he was 15, Charlton joined Leeds United as part of the ground staff.

He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

He later debuted as a player in 1953.

Former Ireland manager Charlton retired from playing in 1973 and went into management.

Tributes to Charlton

#LUFC are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2020

Read more: Gregg Wallace's family praised as he shares perfect picture on walk with Anna and Sid

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker wrote: "Big Jack Charlton was gentle, no nonsense and so funny.

"He was always a joy to interview or listen to when talking about the game he loved.

"One of those who brought football home... has left us. May he rest in peace."

Big Jack Charlton was gentle, no nonsense and so funny. He was always a joy to interview or listen to when talking about the game he loved.

One of those who brought football home... has left us. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FTdsfmjkq2 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 11, 2020

Newcastle United's Twitter page wrote: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #NUFC manager and England World Cup winner, Jack Charlton at the age of 85.

"RIP, Jack. A true legend of the game."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #NUFC manager and England World Cup winner, Jack Charlton at the age of 85.



RIP, Jack. A true legend of the game. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qCouZdltCq — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 11, 2020

Middlesbrough FC added: "We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Jack Charlton, one of #Boro's greatest ever managers."

The Football Association of Ireland said: "The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever.

"Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time."

The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever.



Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time.#RIP pic.twitter.com/PonuRtW9fu — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, a fan said: "Very sad news to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton, a true gent and great football man."

Another tweeted: "Gutted to see the news this morning, RIP Jack Charlton, thoughts go to the Charlton family."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.