Traditional passports to be swapped for heartbeats, according to experts

Heartbeat passports are the way of the future, according to travel predictions.

Traditional passport books will be a thing of the past and instead, passengers will fly through security with heartbeat and biometric passports.

A new study has predicted that in just 50 years, passengers’ heartbeat signatures, which are unique to every person, and biometric details will be logged on a global system.

This will work in the same way fingerprint scanning technology works today!

The easyjet 2070: The Future Travel Report has predicted what travel will look like in 50 years.

The report was authored by a group of leading acedemics.

This includes Professor Birgitte Andersen, Professor Graham Braithwaite, Dr Patrick Dixon, futurist Shivvy Jervis and Dr Melissa Sterry.

The report predicts that in 2070 Brits will ditch their traditional passports for a heartbeat passport.

But what are the other predictions for travel in the future?

Other predictions include that biomimetic sensory plane seats which adapt to the passengers’ body shape, optoelectronic inflight entertainment beamed directly to passengers’ eyes and digital personal holiday concierges will all be the norm by 2070.

More predictions?

Another prediction is that eVTOL air taxis will soon replace the airport car park shuttle.

eVTOL stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

This will allow the journey to the airport will be quicker with 85% of passengers arriving by eVTOLs from their homes to the terminal.

The easyJet 2070: The Future Travel Report also predicts that as technology advances, we will see significant advances in the accommodation experience abroad.

For example, 3D-printed hotel buffet food which will allow holidaymakers to print whatever they want to eat at mealtimes while reducing food waste.

It also suggested that there will be a rise in energy-efficient subterranean hotels built into the earth.

Another prediction is that hotel stays will become much more tailored to each individual.

For example, hotel rooms becoming smart rooms with beds already pre-made to exactly desired firmness, temperatures, and music playing.

This will be based upon preferences you select in advance of booking the holiday.

This also includes holiday clothes.

It predicts that packing for holiday will be history too as travellers will be able to pick 3D printed, recyclable holiday clothes on arrival at the hotel.

Will time travel be possible in the future?

By 2070, it’s thought that travellers will be able to go on ‘time-travelling experiences’.

This is where holidaymakers can holiday in the past while wearing haptic suits at historical sites.

The haptic suits will enable them to immerse themselves in live surroundings of the past.

They will be able to marvel at the wonders of the ancient world the Colossus of Rhodes during a stroll in Rhodes Town, or cheer among the crowds of the original Olympic Games in Ancient Greece.

Holidaymakers could even try out a destination before even buying a ticket!

Predictions have suggested that bionic and Meta holiday previews will become the norm.

This will allow you to experience locations around the world before even booking your holiday.

The language barrier will also become less of an issue as there will be a local language hearing aid that you can use that will translate and allow you to communicate.

Experts showcase what travel could look like in 2070

Four of the expert predictions have been brought to life in incredibly detailed renders, showcasing how travel could look in 2070.

Heading up the report, Professor Birgitte Andersen of Birkbeck College, said: “My job centres around innovation. It’s clear that through emerging technologies, the world of travel will look very different in the year 2070. The detailed analysis from the experts who have brought together this report are incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future of travel in the coming decades.”

While easyJet CEO’s Johan Lundgren added: “Innovation has always been in easyJet’s DNA. We changed the way people travelled over 25 years ago and with our pioneering spirit we’ve been leading the way ever since. Whether that’s through digital, engineering or operational innovations, we continue to innovate every day to help make travel more easy and affordable for our customers.

“The results of this report are incredibly exciting. And I know we will see easyJet continue leading the way to make many of these predictions become a reality for the holidaymakers of the future.”

TV presenter Dallas Campbell, who has brought the predictions to life in a new video, said: “Some of the predictions in easyJet’s new report are absolutely astonishing. A personal favourite is the idea of being able to travel back in time through haptic suits. I’d love to be able to experience the sights, sounds and atmosphere of the very first Olympic Games. With everything from the airport, aircraft and destinations set to evolve. Travellers are in for some amazing developments as the travel industry continues the evolve and thrive.”

What are the top 15 travel predictions for 2070 alongside heartbeat passports?

Top 15 Travel predictions Brits would most like to see become a reality when it comes:

1. ‘Time-travelling’ holiday experiences via haptic suits that allow you to visit historical sites but see how life would have played out many years ago (i.e.: seeing Colossus of Rhodes in 280BC) – 42%

2. Hassle free airport security – using biometric heartbeat passports – 38%

3. Under water ‘sea-faris’ taking tourists on aquatic adventures to the depths of the ocean – 32%

4. Subterranean hotels built into the fabric of the earth that are super energy efficient and at one with the environmen – 26%

5. Smart hotels with personalised holiday rooms – that adapt and configure to travelers needs and wants on arrival – 25%

6. Local language hearing aids will be available to take with us on holiday allowing us to speak the local lingo – 24%

7. ‘Try before you buy’ bionic and Metaverse holiday previews will provide holidaymakers with a virtual experience allowing them to see, hear, smell and feel a destination before booking – 23%

8. Ergonomic and biomimetic sensory plane seats that adapt to passengers’ body shape, weight and temperature? providing ultimate comfort – 20%

9. 3D printed hotel buffet food serving up any all-inclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner that holidaymakers desire – and reducing food waste – 19%

10. Inflight entertainment beamed directly in front of passengers’ eyes, doing away with the need to download shows before you fly or the need for onboard TV screens – 18%

Travel predictions

11. Week-long holiday package trips to the moon – 17%

12. e-VTOL air taxis taking passengers from home to the airport terminal, as well as ferrying holidaymakers around city locations abroad – 14%

13. Autonomous rent-a-car services on location – driverless hire vehicles that ferry travellers around their holiday destination – 13%

14. Digital holographic personal concierge – accompanying holidaymakers to provide up-to-date destination information and advice – 11%

15. 3D printed recyclable holiday clothes available on arrival at hotel, doing away with suitcases – 10%

