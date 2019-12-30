Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness narrowly avoided horror car crash in Nepal Christmas special

Comedian Paddy McGuinness narrowly avoided a horror crash during tense scenes on the Top Gear Christmas special.

The funnyman, 46, came close to smashing his car into an out-of-control vehicle last night (29.12.19) during the programme's festive episode, which saw hosts Paddy, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris drive across Nepal.

Nepal is home to some of the harshest terrain on the planet (Credit: BBC)

The trio were tasked with journeying from the capital of Kathmandu to the remote settlement Lo Manthang.

After traversing miles of difficult terrain, Chris' car eventually packed in. So he got into Freddie's Jeep, with the aim of towing his car the rest of the way.

Chris' car hurtled towards Paddy (Credit: BBC)

To Chris' horror, his car started to roll back down the hill, hurtling towards Paddy as he drove his own car.

Chris frantically shouted "Paddy!" to warn his co-host.

And Paddy, who saw the empty car coming towards him, shouted "What the hell!" while desperately reversing to avoid a collision.

Paddy reversed to avoid a horror collision (Credit: BBC)

Thanks to his quick thinking, the Take Me Out host was able to get his vehicle out of the way in time.

Chris' car didn't get out of the incident unscathed though, as it proceeded to crash and flip onto its side.

The car was in a right state afterwards (Credit: BBC)

It appears the episode was a hit with viewers on Twitter. Many said it restored their faith in the programme, which lost its longtime hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in 2015.

What the hell!

One viewer said: "I know this is a very unpopular opinion on twitter but just caught up with the #TopGear Christmas special and thought it was bloody brilliant! Paddy, Freddie and Chris have made it their own!"

Another tweeted: "Such a good special! Great chemistry between Paddy, Freddie and Chris #TopGear."

I know this is a very unpopular opinion on twitter but just caught up with the #TopGear Christmas special and thought it was bloody brilliant! Paddy, Freddie and Chris have made it their own!

A third wrote: "That special was great, Chris, Freddie and Paddy are just as good as the old three! #TopGear."

Someone else put: "I didn't think I would ever love Top Gear again but with Freddy, Harris and Paddy I just do #TopGear."

A fifth said: "Really enjoyed tonight's ep! Didn't have a lot of faith in the three after Clarkson etc, but this episode has swayed me. Paddy is so funny #TopGear."

Fans of Paddy McGuinness got to see the presenter and comedian return to screens for a new series of dating show Take Me Out in October.

And it seems the funnyman is keen for another installment of legendary Peter Kay sitcom Phoenix Nights too, as he told the Daily Star: "There's always talk about doing another [series]. It's just time, it's just getting everyone together. But everyone is up for it."

What did you think of the Top Gear Christmas special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.