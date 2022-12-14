Freddie Flintoff’s son breaks silence on ‘nasty’ Top Gear accident as family ‘shocked’

Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff was involved in an accident yesterday (Tuesday, December 13) while filming the hit BBC show, leading to the former cricketer being airlifted to hospital.

Now, his son has broken his silence, revealing that the 45-year-old is “lucky to be alive” following the incident.

Freddie was involved in an accident yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Freddie Flintoff involved in an accident while filming Top Gear

It was revealed that Freddie had been involved in an accident during the filming of Top Gear.

Reports claimed that Freddie was injured on Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

According to the BBC, Freddie’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The BBC also confirmed that the accident didn’t take place at high speed.

A spokesperson for the BBC said that details would be confirmed “in due course”.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the spokesperson said.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course,” they then said.

Freddie son has broken his silence (Credit: ITV)

Son of Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff breaks silence

A source spoke to The Sun about Freddie’s accident yesterday.

“He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn’t going at high speeds – it was just an accident that could happen to anyone,” they claimed.

“All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too,” they then continued.

“Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering.”

It has since been reported that Freddie’s wife, Rachel, rushed to be at his bedside once he arrived at hospital.

Now, Freddie’s son, Corey, 16, has broken his silence following his father’s accident.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: “He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Fans of the cricketer have sent him their well-wishes (Credit: BBC)

Fans send their support

Following news of the crash, fans of the cricketer (as well as some famous faces) took to Twitter to send him their well-wishes.

Piers Morgan was one famous face who publically showed their support for the star.

“Freddie Flintoff’s crash while filming Top Gear sounds very nasty,” he tweeted.

“Hope the great man is OK.”

“Massive best wishes to Freddie Flintoff who has been injured filming Top Gear,” the England cricket supporter’s club tweeted.

“I really, really, really need Freddie Flintoff to be OK,” a fan wrote.

“[Bleeping] hell, poor Freddie Flintoff. Hope he’s ok,” another tweeted.

“Get well soon Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff. You are an icon, a national treasure, and I am very sorry indeed to hear that you have been injured. Bless you, Sir,” a third said.

