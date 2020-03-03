Far-right activist Tommy Robinson reportedly arrested after fight at Center Parcs swimming pool

Activist Tommy Robinson has reportedly been arrested following a fight at a Center Parcs swimming pool.
The far-right campaigner, 37, is reported to have been charged with common assault for allegedly 'smacking' a man in the face during a row at the leisure operator's resort in Bedfordshire.
According to the Daily Mail, Bedfordshire Police confirmed Tommy, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been bailed and is due to appear in court next month.
The publication reported that the English Defence League founder claimed he was attempting to stop a man he thought had committed an offence from leaving.
The Sun quoted a source who alleged that Tommy confronted the man and 'smacked' him in the face.
A spokesperson for the force said the individual received first aid at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.
They said: "We were called at around 1.10pm on Sunday to a report of an altercation between two men at Center Parcs, Woburn Forest.
"One man sustained an injury to his face, and received first aid at the scene. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 37, of Bedford, has been charged with common assault. He has been bailed ahead of a court appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court on April 2."
A Center Parcs UK spokesperson said: "I can confirm that an incident occurred at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Sunday afternoon to which the police attended."
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has been charged with common assault.
Last summer, Tommy was handed a nine-month jail sentence for live streaming footage of defendants in a grooming gang trial on Facebook.
The anti-Islam activist was found guilty of contempt of court on July 5 following a two-day hearing at London's Old Bailey.
His sentence comprised six months for filming outside Leeds Crown Court in 2018 and a further three for an incident at Canterbury Crown Court in 2017.
But in September, he was released after serving nine weeks of his sentence.
He emerged from HMP Belmarsh sporting a shaggy beard, instead of his usual clean-shaven look, and reportedly said: "I look like a little cowardly convert. Salaam alaikum."
Tommy was also quoted as saying that he was visited in prison by an imam every day and claimed it took 16 days for a Christian representative to visit him.
The first stop after his release was reportedly McDonald's.
