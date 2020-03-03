Far-right activist Tommy Robinson reportedly arrested after fight at Center Parcs swimming pool

Activist Tommy Robinson has reportedly been arrested following a fight at a Center Parcs swimming pool.

The far-right campaigner, 37, is reported to have been charged with common assault for allegedly 'smacking' a man in the face during a row at the leisure operator's resort in Bedfordshire.

According to the Daily Mail, Bedfordshire Police confirmed Tommy, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been bailed and is due to appear in court next month.

Tommy Robinson is a prominent far-right campaigner (Credit: TRG / SplashNews.com)

The publication reported that the English Defence League founder claimed he was attempting to stop a man he thought had committed an offence from leaving.

The Sun quoted a source who alleged that Tommy confronted the man and 'smacked' him in the face.

A spokesperson for the force said the individual received first aid at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.

Center Parcs' Woburn site opened in 2014 (Credit: Center Parcs UK / YouTube)

They said: "We were called at around 1.10pm on Sunday to a report of an altercation between two men at Center Parcs, Woburn Forest.

"One man sustained an injury to his face, and received first aid at the scene. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 37, of Bedford, has been charged with common assault. He has been bailed ahead of a court appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court on April 2."

A Center Parcs UK spokesperson said: "I can confirm that an incident occurred at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Sunday afternoon to which the police attended."

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has been charged with common assault.

Last summer, Tommy was handed a nine-month jail sentence for live streaming footage of defendants in a grooming gang trial on Facebook.

The anti-Islam activist was found guilty of contempt of court on July 5 following a two-day hearing at London's Old Bailey.

His sentence comprised six months for filming outside Leeds Crown Court in 2018 and a further three for an incident at Canterbury Crown Court in 2017.

But in September, he was released after serving nine weeks of his sentence.

Last year, he was released from prison early (Credit: R.M.T. /WENN.com)

He emerged from HMP Belmarsh sporting a shaggy beard, instead of his usual clean-shaven look, and reportedly said: "I look like a little cowardly convert. Salaam alaikum."

Tommy was also quoted as saying that he was visited in prison by an imam every day and claimed it took 16 days for a Christian representative to visit him.

The first stop after his release was reportedly McDonald's.

