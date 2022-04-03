Kelsey Parker, the grieving wife of late star Tom, has admitted she is “overwhelmed” following his tragic death.

Kelsey spoke out to fans after being inundated with thousands of kind tributes and messages of condolences.

The devastated mum-of-two also shared a beautiful new picture of herself and The Wanted’s Tom.

Tom Parker remembered by wife Kelsey

With the sun setting behind them, Kelsey can be seen gazing at her beloved husband as they relaxed on a yacht.

The actress told her Instagram followers: “Words can’t express how much all of your love and support means right now.”

Tom passed away last week aged 33.

His untimely death came less than two years after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer fought until the end, remaining positive throughout his tough battle.

Just two weeks ago, Tom had joined his Wanted bandmates as they toured the UK with their Most Wanted greatest hits show.

Tom managed to join The Wanted on tour before his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom missed the first few dates, as he was receiving treatment in Spain, but joined them for most of the tour.

The star joined his band mates – Max George, Siva Kaneswara, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes – on stage for two songs.

Tom was unable to stand, so sat in a giant throne alongside his pals.

Meanwhile, Kelsey and Tom’s family have set up a charitable fund in memory of the late star.

Tom had been suffering from stage four glioblastoma and his loved ones want to “help others in need”.

Tom joined his pals behind the scenes and on stage each night (Credit: Instagram/ @maxgeorge)

A GoFundMe account has been set up and has already raised more than £23,000.

Kelsey added on Instagram: “We are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

“We have set up a donations page for those of you wishing to donate in Tom’s memory. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

‘Keeping Tom’s memory alive’

Kelsey also wrote on GoFundMe: “Our hearts are truly broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without him.

“But one of the biggest sources of comfort over the last 2 years has been the outpouring of love and support we’ve all received.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for holding Tom, myself and the children in your thoughts and prayers, for lighting candles and sharing beautiful messages of hope and condolence.”

Tom and Kelsey married in July 2018 and they have two children (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey continued: “We want to take everyone’s incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive and to keep Tom’s memory alive forever.”

She says proceeds from her fundraising will “eventually go to amazing causes in Tom’s name”.

Our hearts are truly broken.

Kelsey added: “We simply couldn’t have got through the last 2 years without the help and support we have received and if we can offer it back to others that would be the best way to honour Tom and make our two children, Aurelia and Bodhi proud.

“From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you. If love alone could have saved Tom, he would have lived forever…”

To donate to Kelsey’s In Memory Of Tom Parker fundraiser, click here.

